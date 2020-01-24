Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Liverpool, Chelsea, Man United, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona

Jan 24, 2020 9:45 am (IST)

Moses reunited with Conte at Inter | Inter Milan have signed Victor Moses on loan from Chelsea with an option to make the move permanent, the Serie A side said on Thursday of a deal that reunited the Nigeria winger with his former boss Antonio Conte.

The 29-year-old played for Conte when the Italian was Chelsea manager between 2016-18 and won the Premier League in 2016-17 and FA Cup a season later.

"Having the opportunity to work with the coach again is something I'm really happy about," Moses told the Inter website.

"I've spoken to him and he's already explained the club's project to me. I want to be part of it, I'm happy to be here," he added.

Moses, who had returned to Chelsea at the end of a loan spell at Turkish side Fenerbahce, will be the eighth Nigerian to play for Inter in the club's history.

Moses joins a cast of players who have left the Premier League for the Serie A club, with Manchester United's former England international Ashley Young signing a six-month contract on Friday.

Young's former Old Trafford teammates Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez are also at Inter.