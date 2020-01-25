Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Liverpool, Chelsea, Man United, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona

LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
January 25, 2020, 10:48 AM IST
Transfer News and Rumours Live: Catch all the latest updates from the football transfer window through News18 Sports' blog. The January transfer window is now open and clubs are all set to rush to snap up new year bargains in the next one month. Liverpool have already made a major signing and considering that they are the runaway Premier League leaders, other clubs are likely to try to bolster their squads to stay in touch with them. Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster has sealed a loan move to Swansea City while Sheffield United snapped up the 'experienced' Jack Rodwell with a deal until the year. Ashley Young is all set to leave Manchester United for Antonio Conte's Inter Milan.

In Spain, Real Madrid will be looking to strengthen themselves up front with only Karim Benzema regularly finding the net for them so far this season. With them challenging Barcelona for the La Liga title, they are likely to splurge some money to stay on track and get the elusive league title.
Jan 25, 2020 10:48 am (IST)
Jan 25, 2020 9:39 am (IST)

Newcastle sign Lazaro on loan from Inter | Newcastle United have signed Austrian international midfielder Valentino Lazaro on loan from Inter Milan to the end of the Premier League season, they announced on Friday.

The 23-year-old joined Inter from Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin last July.

"Valentino is a quality player who'll add to us in attacking areas of the field, where we need to improve," said Newcastle manager Steve Bruce.

"He can play in a few positions but he is a natural winger with an excellent delivery.

"We have worked hard to get him ahead of other clubs, so I'm delighted with what we've done. Along with Nabil Bentaleb, he'll give us strong options."

Algeria midfielder Bentaleb's signing, on loan from Bundesliga side Schalke 04, was announced on Tuesday as Newcastle's first signing of the January transfer window.

Jan 25, 2020 8:33 am (IST)

Spurs' Eriksen Set for Inter move | Christian Eriksen is poised to complete a move from Tottenham to Inter Milan, according to reports in Italy.

Eriksen will have a medical in Milan early next week before signing a contract until 2024 worth 20 million euros ($22 million) including bonuses, Sky Sports Italia and Gazzetta Dello Sport reported.

The final details have to be ironed out with the 27-year-old midfielder expected to be available to Jose Mourinho for Tottenham's FA Cup fourth round match Saturday at Southampton.

Eriksen joined the Premier League club in 2013 from Dutch side Ajax and has six months left on his contract.

The Dane becomes Antonio Conte's third signing in January after defender Ashley Young from Manchester United, with midfielder Victor Moses arriving on loan from Chelsea.

Last summer Inter signed Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sánchez, the latter on loan, from Manchester United.

Jan 24, 2020 2:49 pm (IST)

Newcastle United and Inter Milan have reached an agreement over a loan deal for Valentino Lazaro. The defender has reached Tyneside ahead for his medical, according to Sky Sports.

Jan 24, 2020 12:55 pm (IST)

Adil Khan signs contract extension | Hyderabad FC on Thursday announced that it has signed a new deal with Adil Khan, extending his contract with the club till 2023.

"I'm happy to make Hyderabad my home for the next 3 years. I have faith in this club and its management and believe we will have better luck and achieve greater success in the next few seasons," Adil said.

Coach Albert Rocca welcomed Adil, calling him an asset for the team.

"I am very happy that Adil Khan has chosen to commit his future to Hyderabad FC for another 3 seasons," he said.

"I see him as a key player, leader, and an important personality at the club. He will be a good role model for the youngsters and a great asset for us."

Adil, 31, is a defensive midfielder who has played for teams such as Sporting Clube de Goa, Mohun Bagan, Delhi Dynamos, Churchill Brothers and Churchill Brothers.

Jan 24, 2020 12:09 pm (IST)

Edinson Cavani saga set for new turn | He has scored more goals than anyone else in the relatively short history of Paris Saint-Germain and is revered by supporters, but Edinson Cavani now looks set to leave the club before the January transfer window closes.

The Uruguayan is out of contract at the season's end and is reportedly determined to join Atletico Madrid having been relegated to the role of rarely-used substitute in Thomas Tuchel's team. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has also admitted an interest in the player.

Cavani did not play in Wednesday's 3-0 League Cup semi-final win at Reims because he was, according to Tuchel, "a little bit injured".

It remains to be seen if he will play any part in this weekend's trip to Lille, as the clock ticks down to the transfer window closing on January 31.

With 198 goals since arriving from Napoli in 2013, Cavani long ago overtook old teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic's mark of 156 to become the club's all-time top scorer.

However, his influence has waned this season, first due to injury and then due to the form of summer signing Mauro Icardi.

Cavani, who will be 33 next month, has scored only five goals this season in 14 appearances. Two of those were penalties and two more came against sixth-tier opponents in the French Cup.

He has started just twice since August, and looks set to fall short of notching a double century of goals in a PSG shirt.

"He is a player who needs time to play and at the moment he only plays four or six minutes per game. PSG are treating him unfairly," Cavani's father, Luis, told Spanish television programme El Chiringuito this week.

PSG sporting director Leonardo has admitted Cavani wants to leave, but Tuchel has defended his treatment of the player.

"We don't lack respect towards Cavani. He has a problem with his pelvis and so wasn't able to be with us," the coach told Canal Plus in midweek.

Jan 24, 2020 11:03 am (IST)

New Star Chicharito Has Chance to be Center of the Galaxy | Javier Hernandez has been to the top of the football world. He spent the last 10 years in Europe's top leagues, winning trophies and representing some of the biggest clubs.

Yet from Manchester United to Sevilla, the Mexican striker has often struggled to get consistent playing time.

Whether his path was blocked by Wayne Rooney's brilliance or a manager's lack of confidence in him, Hernandez rarely got to show his full talent. When he wasn't fighting injuries, he often served as a key backup instead of a centerpiece.

That's the main reason the 31-year-old Hernandez agreed to return to North America with the LA Galaxy, who introduced their latest superstar acquisition Thursday.

Chicharito is the center of the Galaxy now, and he is thrilled.

"I just want to play," Hernandez said in his distinctively rapid bilingual delivery. "This league and this team, it's giving me that opportunity (to show) that I'm one of the best players around the world. That's why they want me to be here, to try to improve this league and this team. ... It's a win-win-win-win. I know I'll be on the pitch most of the time if I keep working hard for the club. I'm going to be doing what I loved since I was in the belly of my mother."

Jan 24, 2020 9:45 am (IST)
 

Moses reunited with Conte at Inter | Inter Milan have signed Victor Moses on loan from Chelsea with an option to make the move permanent, the Serie A side said on Thursday of a deal that reunited the Nigeria winger with his former boss Antonio Conte.

The 29-year-old played for Conte when the Italian was Chelsea manager between 2016-18 and won the Premier League in 2016-17 and FA Cup a season later.

"Having the opportunity to work with the coach again is something I'm really happy about," Moses told the Inter website.

"I've spoken to him and he's already explained the club's project to me. I want to be part of it, I'm happy to be here," he added.

Moses, who had returned to Chelsea at the end of a loan spell at Turkish side Fenerbahce, will be the eighth Nigerian to play for Inter in the club's history.

Moses joins a cast of players who have left the Premier League for the Serie A club, with Manchester United's former England international Ashley Young signing a six-month contract on Friday.

Young's former Old Trafford teammates Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez are also at Inter.

Jan 23, 2020 4:26 pm (IST)

Bayern Munich Sign Real Madrid Defender Alvaro Odriozola on Loan | Bayern Munich have signed Real Madrid right-back Alvaro Odriozola on loan until the end of the season, the two clubs confirmed on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Spain international will bolster Bayern's defence, which has been left short on cover with centre-backs Niklas Suele and Lucas Hernandez sidelined by knee injuries.

"We decided to comply with the request of our head coach Hansi Flick for reinforcements in defence and together we decided on Alvaro Odriozola," said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in a statement.

"We are very happy about his signing and would like to thank those in charge at Real Madrid for their very friendly and cooperative discussions."

The move helps both parties as Odriozola, who was signed from Real Sociedad for 35 million euros ($39 million) in 2018, has struggled for game time in Madrid, where Dani Carvajal is preferred in the right-back role. Basque-born Odriozola, who has won four caps for Spain, was sent off in a 1-0 away defeat to Mallorca in mid-October and has not played in La Liga since.

Jan 23, 2020 3:54 pm (IST)
Paul Pogba May be on His Way Out of Manchester United, His Agent Hints

Updated: January 23, 2020, 3:53 PM IST London: Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has hinted the Manchester United star could leave Old Trafford if he is unhappy at the end of the season.

Jan 23, 2020 3:33 pm (IST)

Klopp Not Selling Any Liverpool Player | Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has no intention of allowing any of his players to leave the club in the January transfer window as he closes in on the Premier League title. Sevilla and Roma have made tentative approaches regarding a loan deal for Xherdan Shaqiri, who is currently unfit, but Klopp said there was no plan for any departures.

"We had the majority of December and January with a bench full of kids," Klopp said at his pre-match press conference. "Wonderful kids, but kids, so how could we think about giving a player to anybody? I don't understand that.

"It's not about Shaq, it's about pretty much everybody. We just have to keep them for sorting our situation and not the situation for different clubs."

Jan 23, 2020 3:20 pm (IST)

Lille Midfielder Thiago Maia Loaned to Flamengo | Lille have loaned Brazilian midfielder Thiago Maia to Flamengo for 18 months, the Ligue 1 club announced on Wednesday. Bought in 2017 for 14 million euros ($15.5 million), the 22-year-old leaves for his home country after making just three substitute appearances in Ligue 1 and playing once in the Champions League this season. Maia has played 61 times in the French top flight in total. In a statement, Lille said that Flamengo have an option to buy at the end of the loan period, with Brazilian media putting the price at eight million euros.

Jan 23, 2020 3:11 pm (IST)

'Strong chance' Edinson Cavani Will Join Atletico Madrid, Says Father | Edinson Cavani wants to join Atletico Madrid and is being treated "unfairly" by Paris Saint-Germain, the Uruguay striker's father said on Wednesday.  Cavani, 32, has fallen out of favour at PSG, where he is competing with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Mauro Icardi and Angel di Maria for starting spots in attack. A number of clubs are reportedly keen on signing Cavani, who has scored a club-record 198 goals for PSG and whose contract expires in the summer. Atletico appear to be the 32-year-old's preferred choice but the La Liga outfit and PSG are yet to agree a fee.

“I would like him to play there, (Atletico coach Diego) Simeone wants him now but the head coach of Paris Saint-Germain (Thomas Tuchel) says he needs him to help them compete in the Champions League," Cavani's father Luis told Spanish television programme El Chiringuito.

“I think there is a strong chance he will go to Atletico. There is also the option to join the club in June. There are lots of other clubs interested but when you give your word to a team, you respect it.

"If he is allowed to leave tomorrow and Atletico still want him, I think he will sign. He is a player who needs time to play and at the moment he only plays four or six minutes per game. PSG are treating him unfairly."

Jan 22, 2020 3:09 pm (IST)

Barcelona Considering Signing a Striker, Says Quique Setien | Quique Setien said on Tuesday that Barcelona are considering signing another striker before the end of the January transfer window to stand in for the injured Luis Suarez. Suarez is unlikely to play again this season after undergoing surgery on his knee earlier this month, which has left Barca short in the centre of their front three.

"We are considering it," said Setien, when asked if Barca would go in for another forward. "We are talking about that but we still have to think about it a bit more, it's not an issue that worries me too much.

"I'm worried about the match tomorrow and the match against Valencia. It's an issue that the sports department will consider in more depth."

Jan 22, 2020 12:38 pm (IST)

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez Joins LA Galaxy from Sevilla | Mexico striker Javier Hernandez has joined Major League Soccer team LA Galaxy from Sevilla, the La Liga club announced on Tuesday. "Sevilla and Los Angeles Galaxy have reached an agreement for the transfer of Javier Hernandez to the American team," read a statement from Sevilla.  Hernandez, who has also played for Manchester United and Real Madrid, has left after only five months with Sevilla, who signed him from West Ham last summer. At LA Galaxy, Hernandez will be tasked with filling the void left by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who left to join AC Milan in December. According to Sport Illustrated magazine, Hernandez will earn $6 million (5.41 million euros) a year at his new club and become the highest paid player in MLS, alongside Toronto's Michael Bradley.

Jan 22, 2020 11:41 am (IST)

Newcastle United Sign Nabil Bentaleb on Loan from Schalke | Newcastle have signed Algeria midfielder Nabil Bentaleb on loan from Schalke for the rest of the season, the club announced on Tuesday. Newcastle have negotiated an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season for a fee reported to be around £8.5 million ($11 million).

"He's somebody who I paid particular attention to when he was at Spurs, when he broke through and got a big-money move to Germany," Bruce said.

"He's played at the highest level now for the last four or five years, but he will come in hungry and feeling he has something to prove and will give us the competition we obviously need. The fact that he's played in the Premier League before helps because we know that he can play and knows what the demands of the Premier League are," he added.

Bentaleb's arrival at Newcastle is well-timed for Bruce, who has seen his team hit by a series of injuries to key players.

"I'm very happy to come back to the Premier League, especially with a club such as Newcastle," Bentaleb said. "The project really interested me. The coach had some trust in me and the club also. I think it's the perfect move for me."

Jan 22, 2020 11:04 am (IST)

Bayern Munich to Sign Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola? | Bayern Munich are close to signing Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola to boost their back four, according to German media reports on Tuesday. According to several outlets, defending Bundesliga champions Bayern hope to sign the right-back because their defensive resources are stretched by knee injuries to centre-backs Niklas Suele and Lucas Hernandez.

Real coach Zinedine Zidane has confirmed Odriozola, who reportedly cost around 35 million euros ($39 million) from Real Sociedad in 2018, could leave in the coming days.  The 24-year-old was not at training on Tuesday.

"He has an option to go and play elsewhere, but it's not official," Zidane replied when asked about Odriozola, without specifying a club.

Jan 21, 2020 2:02 pm (IST)

Rose-Mourinho bust-up in training | Danny Rose may be on his way out of Tottenham after he was reportedly involved in a training ground bust-up with Jose Mourinho. 

Daily Mail reported that Rose wasn't happy after being left out of the squad against Watford last week. Mourinho maintained that the left-back was not fit

"Yeah, he is part of my plans," Mourinho said when asked about Rose.

"We made a decision to bring only fit players to a match [against Watford] that we knew was going to be physical."

Jan 21, 2020 10:50 am (IST)

Pep says no one is safe | Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola announced that none of his safe as he prepares for a summer overhaul in the transfer market.

"I have an idea of what we need," Guardiola said ahead of City's midweek clash with Sheffield United. "We speak quite often with the club.

"There are still four months [to go] and it depends on that. We are going to take a decision. Everything is related to the performance, not about the contract we have or what we are. For me as a manager, [I'm] being observed and it's the same for the players."

Jan 21, 2020 9:38 am (IST)

Villa sign Samatta | Aston Villa have signed Mbwena Ally Samatta from Genk. The transfer is expected to be in the region of £10m. 

"I'm really pleased we have managed to bring Mbwana to the club," manager Dean Smith said.

"He has scored goals throughout his career and I'm looking forward to working with him."

Jan 21, 2020 9:17 am (IST)

Cavani's desire to leave PSG sparks Lampard interest | Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani's desire to leave Paris Saint-Germain has stoked the interest of Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, who has bemoaned his players' lack of clinical finishing.

Tammy Abraham has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season but Lampard is aware that he needs support.

Fourth-placed Chelsea play Arsenal on Tuesday and are presently five points clear of Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Arsenal are 10 points adrift of their London rivals.

Cavani is PSG's record goalscorer with 198 but the 116-times capped striker told the board he wanted to leave for Atletico Madrid having fallen behind Mauro Icardi in the pecking order this season.

However, Lampard said he would be interested in a striker of the 32-year-old's class when he was told at the eve of match press conference of Cavani's desire to leave PSG.

"He's a great player," said Lampard of Cavani.

"I played against him and I always loved his mentality and attitude, and obviously his goal-scoring record speaks for itself.

"I'm not absolutely aware of what the situation is, so we'll see.

"The idea of bringing in experience is something I'm certainly not absolutely looking away from.

"Because sometimes the young players need a little bit of help, and if that's the case then that may help us."

Jan 21, 2020 8:35 am (IST)

Real Sign Reinier from Flamengo | Real Madrid have signed yet another young Brazilian talent in the form of 18-year-old attacking midfielder Reinier Jesus from Flamengo. 

The club said in a statement that Reinier, who won the Copa Libertadores with his boyhood club in December, has signed a six-year deal at the Bernabeu.

Reinier joins compatriots Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo as the latest exciting South American talent to move to the Spanish capital in the last 18 months.

The youngster will join up with Real's reserve team squad once his participation in Brazil's pre-Olympic tournament finishes in February.

Local media reports suggests Madrid have paid a transfer fee of around 30 million euros ($33.25 million). Read more

Jan 20, 2020 11:34 am (IST)

Cavani asks to leave PSG for Atletico Madrid | Edinson Cavani has told Paris Saint-Germain that he wants to leave for Atletico Madrid, the French champions sporting director Leonardo said Sunday.

"It's true that today he asked to leave. We are studying the situation. It's also true that there has been an approach from Atletico Madrid," said Leonardo after PSG had defeated Lorient 1-0 to reach the last 16 of the French Cup.

PSG do not want the Uruguayan striker, their record goal scorer, to leave but "we have to listen to him because we have a lot of respect for the player", added the Brazilian.

Cavani has scored 198 goals in his PSG career but has lost his place as an automatic first-choice following the arrival of Mauro Icardi on loan from Inter Milan.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel refused to comment on the future of the 33-year-old player.

"I have said a lot about this, I am not going to repeat myself always on the same subject," said Tuchel.

"If we want to achieve our objectives -- winning as many trophies as possible -- it's best with 'Edi', yes."

Jan 20, 2020 9:29 am (IST)

Rashford injury forces Man Utd Transfers | Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he may be forced to look for a short-term fix in the transfer market this month to compensate for the loss of top scorer Marcus Rashford for at least six weeks.

The England international suffered a stress fracture in his back during a substitute appearance against Wolves in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

Speaking after United's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, Solskjaer said Rashford's absence, allied to long-term injuries for midfielders Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, may force the club into action in the two weeks before the transfer window closes.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

"The permanent signings we are looking for, those targets are not going to change because we've got players injured for the next two or three months," said Solskjaer. "There might be some short-term deals we have to do."

Jan 19, 2020 2:42 pm (IST)

United end Fernandes interest? | Sporting Lisbon have increased the asking price for Bruno Fernandes, leaving Manchester United in a lurch. 

During the summer at the start of the season, Bruno Fernandes had attracted bids in the region of £39m. Sporting now have seemed to increased their asking price to £68m.

Is Man Utd getting cold feet? 

Jan 19, 2020 11:45 am (IST)

No signings at Newcastle | Newcastle manager Steve Bruce explained why he is not interested in making signings in the January transfer window. 

"We've got to take it slowly and build slowly. Everyone is asking me what I'm going to do in January and unless there's a little bit of quality that makes you better, then I'm not going to do anything because what's the point? We might have to now look at left-back because it looks serious to Jetro (Willems) but we'll see how that is," Bruce said.

Jan 19, 2020 9:49 am (IST)

Berhalter Joins Columbus Crew | Midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, a 19-year-old son of U.S. national team coach Gregg Berhalter, signed with Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew as a homegrown player on Friday.

Gregg Berhalter coached the Crew from 2013-18 before he was hired by the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Sebastian Berhalter played for the Crew youth academy from 2014-19 and appeared in 16 games for North Carolina as a freshman last season.

Jan 19, 2020 9:35 am (IST)

Arsenal are in the Market: Arteta | Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta revealed that they will be looking to bring in a few players after their 1-1 draw with Sheffield United in the Premier League.

"The circumstances are changing daily because we keep getting more and more injuries and suspensions," Mikel Arteta told Sky Sports.

"We are there, we are in the market and we are looking for options that could improve us and give us more stability in certain areas, but it's early to tell anything."

Jan 18, 2020 2:10 pm (IST)

Ashley Young's Message to United Fans | "I am delighted to have joined a club with such a great tradition of competing and winning trophies at the very highest level and I'm looking forward to trying to help them continue that tradition.

"I had nine fantastic years at Manchester United and was truly honoured to have represented the club as their captain and I'd like to take this opportunity to thank the board and the fans for their support during that period.

"But this is the beginning of a new chapter for me and I'm really looking forward to the challenge".

Jan 18, 2020 1:22 pm (IST)

Sporting Coy on United Interest of Fernandes | Manchester United's January transfer saga with Bruno Fernandes continues with Sporting Lisbon boss Silas accepting that he does not kowif he hs playedth elast minutes for theclub or not.

"I hope not. So far we don't know, nor does Bruno know," Silas said.

"We will try to keep him for more games, but it's not up to us. The only wish I have is the best for him."

In Serie A, both Juventus and AC Milan have made a signing each with Sweden international Dejan Kulusevski and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and will be on the lookout for more business. Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho is also set to be a hot property for another transfer window as clubs line-up to sign the youngster.

This one-month transfer window is the opening for all the clubs to steady their squad in the middle of the season in order to keep themselves strong for the rest of the campaign. Injuries become a huge roadblock for top teams as they play a number of competitions simultaneously and hence, the winter transfer window helps them fill those holes.
