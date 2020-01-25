Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Liverpool, Chelsea, Man United, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona

Jan 24, 2020 12:09 pm (IST)

Edinson Cavani saga set for new turn | He has scored more goals than anyone else in the relatively short history of Paris Saint-Germain and is revered by supporters, but Edinson Cavani now looks set to leave the club before the January transfer window closes.

The Uruguayan is out of contract at the season's end and is reportedly determined to join Atletico Madrid having been relegated to the role of rarely-used substitute in Thomas Tuchel's team. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has also admitted an interest in the player.

Cavani did not play in Wednesday's 3-0 League Cup semi-final win at Reims because he was, according to Tuchel, "a little bit injured".

It remains to be seen if he will play any part in this weekend's trip to Lille, as the clock ticks down to the transfer window closing on January 31.

With 198 goals since arriving from Napoli in 2013, Cavani long ago overtook old teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic's mark of 156 to become the club's all-time top scorer.

However, his influence has waned this season, first due to injury and then due to the form of summer signing Mauro Icardi.

Cavani, who will be 33 next month, has scored only five goals this season in 14 appearances. Two of those were penalties and two more came against sixth-tier opponents in the French Cup.

He has started just twice since August, and looks set to fall short of notching a double century of goals in a PSG shirt.

"He is a player who needs time to play and at the moment he only plays four or six minutes per game. PSG are treating him unfairly," Cavani's father, Luis, told Spanish television programme El Chiringuito this week.

PSG sporting director Leonardo has admitted Cavani wants to leave, but Tuchel has defended his treatment of the player.

"We don't lack respect towards Cavani. He has a problem with his pelvis and so wasn't able to be with us," the coach told Canal Plus in midweek.