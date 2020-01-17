Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona

Transfer News and Rumours Live: Catch all the latest updates from the football transfer window through News18 Sports' blog. The January transfer window is now open and clubs are all set to rush to snap up new year bargains in the next one month. Liverpool have already made a major signing and considering that they are the runaway Premier League leaders, other clubs are likely to try to bolster their squads to stay in touch with them. Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster has sealed a loan move to Swansea City while Sheffield United snapped up the 'experienced' Jack Rodwell with a deal until the year.
In Spain, Real Madrid will be looking to strengthen themselves up front with only Karim Benzema regularly finding the net for them so far this season. With them challenging Barcelona for the La Liga title, they are likely to splurge some money to stay on track and get the elusive league title.
Jan 17, 2020 8:51 am (IST)
Man United defender Ashley Young agrees Inter Milan move | Manchester United defender Ashley Young has agreed a move to Serie A club Inter Milan, according to reports on Thursday.
The 34-year-old will arrive in Italy on Friday for a medical before signing an 18-month contract, Gazzetta Dello Sport reported.
United will receive 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) plus bonuses for Young who has spent the past eight-and-a-half seasons at Old Trafford since arriving from Aston Villa in 2011.
Young, who has played 39 times for England, has made 261 appearances for the Premier League club and scored 19 goals. He was club captain this season but only started 10 league games.
He won the 2013 Premier League title, the FA Cup in 2016 and both the League Cup and Europa League in 2017.
Young leaves the Premier League with United in fifth, 27 points behind leaders Liverpool, who they play at Anfield on Sunday.
Inter signed Romelu Lukaku from United last summer and also have Alexis Sanchez on loan from the club.
Updated: January 14, 2020, 7:06 PM IST London: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United retain the power to compete at the top end of the transfer market despite warnings their status as the Premier League's richest club is "at risk".
Eriksen Will Face Boro Despite Inter Transfer Ralk: Mourinho | Jose Mourinho said that Christian Eriksen will play in Tottenham's FA Cup replay against Middlesbrough despite admitting that the Denmark star has been affected by talk of a move to Inter Milan.
Eriksen, whose Tottenham contract expires at the end of the season, has been well below his best for much of the campaign and was criticised by Spurs fans following his lacklustre display in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.
Reports have suggested Eriksen has agreed terms with Italian side Inter, but Mourinho seemed to rule out an imminent transfer when he said the 27-year-old will be involved in Tuesday's third round replay due to the number of injuries in his squad.
"He plays tomorrow. After that I have a match on Saturday and he maybe plays on Saturday again. I cannot tell you much more than that," Mourinho told reporters on Monday.
Jan 14, 2020 4:46 pm (IST)
Heart is Divided Between Madrid and Dortmund: Hakimi | Achraf Hakimi said his "heart is divided between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund", as the 21-year-old defender is coming to the end of a two-year loan spell in Germany.
"My heart is divided between Madrid and Dortmund," Hakimi told Ruhr Nachrichten.
"It is still six months until the summer, there are still a lot of games. What I can say is that right now I am very happy to be at Borussia Dortmund. I feel very comfortable."
Jan 14, 2020 3:33 pm (IST)
Lalrindika Signs Contract Extension | Edmund Lalrindika has penned a new two-year contract which will keep him at Bengaluru FC till the end of the 2021-22 season.
"I am very happy that I have signed the extension. My dream is to always play for Bengaluru FC, but as of now we're young and the squad is very good, so I understand that. At the same time, playing for East Bengal is a big opportunity considering their history," said Edmund.
Jan 14, 2020 2:32 pm (IST)
Van Buren Joins Den Haag on Loan from Slavia Prabha...
?? "Ik ben erg gemotiveerd om bij deze mooie club weer in de Eredivisie te kunnen spelen"
Man Utd hold talks with Sporting to Sign Fernandes | Manchester United have held talks with Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon over the transfer of midfielder Bruno Fernandes but the clubs are yet to agree a fee, British media reports said.
United, who are fifth in the Premier League, are looking to strengthen their midfield for the remainder of the campaign with record signing Paul Pogba recovering from ankle surgery and Scott McTominay nursing a knee injury.
The BBC reported Sporting valued the 25-year-old Fernandes at 60 million pounds ($77.97 million) while Sky Sports said the deal could see United defender Marcos Rojo move the other way.
Fernandes scored two goals as Sporting beat Vitoria Setubal 3-1 on Saturday and head coach Silas was unsure if the Portugal international would be available to face Benfica on Jan. 17.
"I can't guarantee any of these things because I don't know. Bruno is a huge player and all players like him have a lot of market," Sky Sports quoted Silas as saying.
"I don't like to think about it, but I'll be thinking of alternatives in case Bruno leaves. I hope it doesn't happen, but we have to start thinking that."
Jan 14, 2020 12:14 pm (IST)
Kjaer Joins Milan on Loan | Denmark captain Simon Kjaer has joined AC Milan on loan from Sevilla for the rest of the season, the Serie A club said on Monday.
The 30-year-old central defender, whose 95 appearances for Denmark include matches at both the 2010 and 2018 World Cups and Euro 2012, spent the first half of the season on loan at Atalanta where he made six appearances in all competitions.
The well-travelled Kjaer has also played for FC Midtjylland, Palermo, VfL Wolfsburg, AS Roma, Lille and Fenerbahce.
Kjaer was signed one day after Milan, a modest tenth in Serie A, announced that they were loaning Mattia Caldara, another central defender, to Atalanta for the rest of the season.
Caldara joined Milan from Juventus in the 2018 close season but has been plagued by injury and made only two senior appearances, neither of them in Serie A.
Jan 14, 2020 11:13 am (IST)
Villa sign Reina on Loan | Aston Villa have signed goalkeeper Pepe Reina from Italian side AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League club announced on Monday.
Reina spent eight seasons with the Liverpool first team between 2005-2013 where he won the Premier League Golden Glove award for most clean sheets in his first three seasons with the club.
The 37-year-old, who also had spells with Bayern Munich and Napoli before moving to Milan in 2018, has been brought in as injury cover by Villa after Tom Heaton was ruled out of the rest of the season with a knee injury.
"We've managed to secure a player in Pepe who has a wealth of Premier League experience," Villa boss Dean Smith said in a statement here "At the start of the summer we were looking for an experienced goalkeeper and brought in Tom Heaton.
"Unfortunately, his injury has ruled him out for the rest of the season but Pepe fits our criteria not just because of his experience but also because of his leadership qualities."
Reina has also played over 30 times for Spain and he was a member of the squad that won the World Cup in 2010 and the Euros in 2008 and 2012.
Villa are 18th in the standings, one point away from the safety zone, and play Brighton & Hove Albion away on Saturday.
Jan 13, 2020 4:48 pm (IST)
Spurs Loan Gedson | Benfica's Gedson Fernandes has completed a loan move to Tottenham Hotpsur and is expected to arrive at London on Monday.
According to Sky Sports, Ferandes has agreed a 18-month loan deal with Spur after Benfica accepted deals with both Tottenham and West Ham.
The reports ads that Spurs will have an option to buy the 21-year-old for 65m euros (£56m).
Jan 13, 2020 4:06 pm (IST)
Juan Antonio Gonzalez Fernandez or simply Juanan, signed a contract extension with Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC. He will stay on till 2022.
Xavi 'Would Love' to Coach Barca | Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde's job appears in serious doubt after his club met with Xavi Hernndez amid growing speculation that its former midfield great could become its next coach.
Those rumors were stoked to fever pitch when Qatari club Al-Sadd - where Xavi coaches - said that Barcelona was negotiating with him.
"There are negotiations between Xavi and Barcelona now and we wish him success wherever he decides to go," Al-Sadd's sports director Muhammad Ghulam Al Balushi told Qatari television broadcaster Alkass.
Xavi said he had met with Barcelona sports director Eric Abidal on Friday in Doha but did not reveal the nature of the meeting. He added that he is committed to coaching Al-Sadd for now.
Jan 13, 2020 1:53 pm (IST)
Man Utd Scout Dembele | Manchester United are reportedly interested in Lyon striker Moussa Dembele and have sent scouts to watch himm play.
According to a report in ESPN, scouts watched Dembele play against Bordeaux on Saturday, as the Frenchman scored in a 2-1 win
The report adds that Chelsea and Tottenham are also keeping a tab on Dembele.
Jan 13, 2020 11:29 am (IST)
Duda Joins Norwich on Loan | Ondrej Duda has signed from Hertha Berlin with Norwich on loan until the end of the season.
Not Going Anywhere: Van de Beek | Donny van de Beek came out to squash rumours of him leaving Ajax in this January transfer window.
"It is not that I can or want to do something at the moment," Van de Beek told FOX Sports.
"I have said it before and I will say it again: I will remain at Ajax this season. And maybe next season as well.
"These reports about Real Madrid or Man United are a good sign, but it is not important now. I've said I will stay at Ajax and I will do so for 100 per cent."
Jan 12, 2020 12:45 pm (IST)
Pep Wants Grealish at City | Aston Villa's Jack Grealish ishot propertyyet again and this time he has been turning heads in Manchester.
According to reports, Pep Guardiola is weighing up a move for Grealish to the Etihad, with Manchester United too being heavily linked.
Jan 12, 2020 11:01 am (IST)
Oldest Footballer Signs New Contract | One of the longest careers in football has been extended after 52-year-old striker Kazuyoshi Miura signed a contract with J-League club Yokohama FC on Saturday.
Miura, who will turn 53 on February 26, will enter his 35th season this year.
Miura played in just three matches last year and did not score any goals but extended his record as the oldest player in the J-League.
Miura joined Yokohama FC in 2005 and in March of 2017 became the oldest player to appear in a professional match at the age of 50 years and seven days, catching global media attention by surpassing England legend Stanley Matthews' longevity record.
Nicknamed "King Kazu", Miura played for Brazilian club Santos and in Italy with Genoa earlier in his career, and represented Japan's national team 89 times, scoring 55 goals.
Yokohama FC open the season on February 23 against Vissel Kobe.
Jan 12, 2020 10:11 am (IST)
Pep Looks to the Future | Talismanic captain Vincent Kompany has already left the Etihad, midfield maestro David Silva is going at the end of this season and all-time leading goalscorer Sergio Aguero is expected to depart when his contract runs out in 2021.
The three players were pivotal to City's rise and have been part of all four of the club's Premier League triumphs between 2012 and last season.
The task for Guardiola, whose side look unlikely to defend their Premier League title, is to find players who are good enough to repeat those achievements.
"We cannot deny how important these names have been for the club," said the Pep Guardiola ahead of Sunday's Premier League match at Aston Villa.
"Vinny is unique, Sergio is unique, David too. These kinds of players are incredible.
"But this club has the duty and obligation to find the best replacements for all of them and as quickly as possible and to anticipate it.
"You have to move on and it has to happen. But knowing how important they were, they helped us to be the club we are now." Read more
Jan 12, 2020 9:17 am (IST)
Ole Backs Woodward | Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has become a particular target for supporters in recent months, given the club's on-field problems and his record in the transfer market.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer though insisted that he stands his ground when dealing with the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.
"Of course I am, of course we've got open discussions," Solskjaer said ahead of the Norwich game.
"I wouldn't say to you what I say to him. We are building towards something, I'm almost getting bored myself talking about what we do have as a vision and a plan. But it doesn't change from August until now." Read more
Jan 12, 2020 8:50 am (IST)
Crystal Palace Sign Cenk Tosun on Loan from Everton | Crystal Palace signed striker Cenk Tosun on loan from Everton until the end of the season on Friday, giving more attacking options to a team that has scored the second-fewest number of goals in the Premier League this season.
The 28-year-old Tosun has struggled to establish himself as a regular at Everton since moving to Goodison Park in January 2018. He has been behind strikers Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Moise Kean in the pecking order this season.
The move to Palace could boost his chances of starting for Turkey in this year's European Championship. He has 16 goals in 40 international appearances.
"We've enjoyed a great first half of the campaign and Cenk's arrival will bolster our squad as we push for a top-half Premier League finish," said Palace chairman Steve Parish, whose team is in ninth place after 21 of 38 games. "Cenk has a proven record as a goalscorer and we've admired him for some time."
Tosun will provide competition for a starting place with Jordan Ayew and Christian Benteke.
Palace has scored 19 goals in the Premier League. Only Watford, with 17, has scored fewer.
Jan 11, 2020 8:58 pm (IST)
Everton Going for Everton Soares | Everton and Carlo Ancelotti are looking to sign Brazil forward Everton Soares from Gremio with a bid of 25m euros. The Sports Gazette reported that Ancelotti made a call to Soares and spoke to his directly asking him to come to Everton. Soares had previously attracted interest of Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund.
Jan 11, 2020 6:29 pm (IST)
Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United Almost Done? | Bruno Fernandes reportedly may be on his way to Manchester United very soon as Record (in Portuguese) reports that Sporting Lisbon's president Frederico Varandas and Sporting director Hugo Viana are at United offices negotiating the transfer. The report also states that Sporting are ready to sell Bruno for not less than 70m euros.
Jan 11, 2020 4:26 pm (IST)
Manchester United Aggressive in Transfer Market | With Manchester United's season being inconsistent, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to bolster his squad in order to turn it around in the second half of the season. Manchester United are chasing a number of players like Wolves' Raul Jimenez, Lyon's Moussa Dembele and Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes. According to Standard UK, Solskjaer and assistant manager Mike Phelan even went to watch Fernandes in action and Star reports that they are increasingly confident about landing the Sporting Lisbon player in a 60m euros deal.
Jan 11, 2020 2:28 pm (IST)
Man Utd in for West Ham's Diop | West Ham centre-back Issa Diop may be on his way to old Trafford, at least according to The Sun, with Manchester United reportedly prepared to pay a £40 million ($52m).
Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also in the fray and Manchester United likely to face competition for the 23-year-old's signature.
Diop has made 15 Premier League appearances for West Ham this season.
Jan 11, 2020 1:17 pm (IST)
Spurs Want Ings | With Harry Kane being rulled out of action with injury, Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly on the hunt for a short-term replacement.
Southampton striker Danny Ings is top of the list for Spur, the Daily Star, along with the likes of Lyon's Moussa Dembele and AC Milan's Krzysztof Piatek also being possible targets.
Jan 11, 2020 12:32 pm (IST)
Klopp Wants Barca's Dembele | Ousmane Dembele is again being linked with a move to the Premier League with Liverpool reigniting their interest in the Barcelona winger.
According to ElDesmarque in the Spanish media, Jurgen Klopp is keen to get Dembele as competition for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.
The report also adds that Barcelona will ask for at least 100million euros (£85m) to seel the 22-year-old.
Jan 11, 2020 11:27 am (IST)
Man Utd Won't Make Panic Buys: Solskjaer | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Manchester United will not look for short-term solutions in the January transfer window just to guarantee his job security.
Solskjaer will not countenance bringing in players if they do not fit in with United's long-term plan.
"I am not going to protect myself," Solskjaer said ahead of Norwich's visit to Old Trafford on Saturday.
"I am here to do what I think is best for the club and what I feel is best. "I would never, ever, ever, put myself before the club. This is Manchester United and there is no I in Manchester.
"I could never do that. That is not me. I am working and managing for Man Utd.
"Myself and Ed (Woodward) are having conversations all the time about how we are going to look in one month, in five months and in a longer period.
"He knows my feelings and I am very happy working with these players we have."
Jan 11, 2020 10:37 am (IST)
Lampard Opens Door for Giroud to Leave Chelsea | Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said Olivier Giroud could leave Stamford Bridge this month, with Serie A leaders Inter Milan reported to be in pole position to sign the French striker.
Sky Sports reported on Friday that France's World Cup winner Giroud, whose Chelsea contract expires at the end of the season, has agreed a 2-1/2 year deal to join the Italian club.
Lampard, whose side are fourth in the Premier League, said Giroud's departure is not necessarily linked to Chelsea signing a replacement and the player would only leave if the deal suits all parties involved.
"With Oli the situation is if it's right for everybody -- and first and foremost that's the club because he's under contract -- then we'll look at whether he can leave," Lampard told reporters ahead of Chelsea's Premier League match against Burnley on Saturday.
"He's been a great professional here and trained brilliantly even without getting the opportunities. I hold him in high regard but I still have to make a decision for the club and nothing's done yet.
"Everyone's talking about it so I'm not going to beat around the bush; I think his agent has spoken to the club. But until we decide it's the right thing then it's not done."
Giroud has not played for Chelsea since the end of the November, with Tammy Abraham cementing his place as the club's first-choice striker since Lampard's arrival.
In Serie A, both Juventus and AC Milan have made a signing each with Sweden international Dejan Kulusevski and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and will be on the lookout for more business. Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho is also set to be a hot property for another transfer window as clubs line-up to sign the youngster.
This one-month transfer window is the opening for all the clubs to steady their squad in the middle of the season in order to keep themselves strong for the rest of the campaign. Injuries become a huge roadblock for top teams as they play a number of competitions simultaneously and hence, the winter transfer window helps them fill those holes.