Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Liverpool, Man United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona

Jan 20, 2020 9:29 am (IST)

Rashford injury forces Man Utd Transfers | Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he may be forced to look for a short-term fix in the transfer market this month to compensate for the loss of top scorer Marcus Rashford for at least six weeks.

The England international suffered a stress fracture in his back during a substitute appearance against Wolves in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

Speaking after United's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, Solskjaer said Rashford's absence, allied to long-term injuries for midfielders Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, may force the club into action in the two weeks before the transfer window closes.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

"The permanent signings we are looking for, those targets are not going to change because we've got players injured for the next two or three months," said Solskjaer. "There might be some short-term deals we have to do."