Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona

Transfer News and Rumours Live: Catch all the latest updates from the football transfer window through News18 Sports' blog. The January transfer window is now open and clubs are all set to rush to snap up new year bargains in the next one month. Liverpool have already made a major signing and considering that they are the runaway Premier League leaders, other clubs are likely to try to bolster their squads to stay in touch with them. Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster has sealed a loan move to Swansea City while Sheffield United snapped up the 'experienced' Jack Rodwell with a deal until the year. Manchester United's Ashley Young has left to join for Antonio Conte's Inter Milan.
In Spain, Real Madrid will be looking to strengthen themselves up front with only Karim Benzema regularly finding the net for them so far this season. With them challenging Barcelona for the La Liga title, they are likely to splurge some money to stay on track and get the elusive league title.
Read More
Jan 18, 2020 9:34 am (IST)
Leverkusen Coach Bosz Gets Extension to 2022 | Bayer Leverkusen handed coach Peter Bosz a contract extension until summer 2022 on Friday despite the team failing to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League.
Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro said the club values Bosz, whose contract was due to expire at the end of the season, for his commitment to attractive, attacking football.
"The lads have never eased up in difficult times and also believed in our mutually developed approach to football," Bosz said in a website statement.
The Dutch coach took over at Leverkusen in January 2018 with the team ninth in the German league and secured Champions League qualification, but Leverkusen then finished third in its group.
Leverkusen is sixth in the Bundesliga ahead of its game against struggling Paderborn on Sunday, the first game for both teams after the winter break.
Leverkusen has claimed some impressive wins, including a 2-1 victory over reigning champion Bayern Munich. However it's struggled at times for goals this season, with its 23 goals from 17 games ranking just 11th in the league.
Jan 18, 2020 8:59 am (IST)
Atlanta Sign Castillo | Atlanta United announced the signing of defender Edgar Castillo on Friday.
The 33-year-old Castillo gives the MLS team a veteran left back to compete for playing time with teenager George Bello.
Castillo spent more than a decade in Mexico's Liga MX before moving to MLS in 2018. He spent the last two seasons with Colorado and New England.
Castillo played on two championships teams in Liga MX. He also has played in 18 games for the U.S. national team after switching countries to play for the Americans in 2009.
Atlanta United opens play in the CONCACAF Champions League against Honduran club Motagua on Feb. 18.
Jan 18, 2020 8:00 am (IST)
Young Signs with Inter | Inter Milan have signed former England international Ashley Young from Manchester United on a six month contract, the Serie A club said on Friday.
Inter have an option to extend the deal for Young for a further season and he joins up with former Old Trafford team mates Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez. British media reports said Inter had paid a fee of 1.5 million euros (1.28 million pounds) to United.
Young, 34, who has converted to fullback after beginning his career as a winger, was out of contract at United at the end of this season. Read more
🚨 | ANNUNCIO@youngy18 è un nuovo giocatore dell'Inter! ✍️⚫️🔵
Updated: January 17, 2020, 10:02 PM IST London: Frank Lampard says Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley will not be allowed to leave during the January transfer window despite reported interest from West Ham.
Updated: January 17, 2020, 9:41 PM IST London: Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says Inter Milan have yet to make a bid for Christian Eriksen and that the midfielder will play against Watford on Saturday.
Jan 17, 2020 7:42 pm (IST)
Atalanta Sign Duvan Zapata for 26 Million Euros | Atalanta have completed the purchase of Colombian striker Duvan Zapata at the end of his two-year loan deal from league rivals Sampdoria, the Serie A club confirmed on Friday. The Bergamo club spent a total of 26 million euros ($29 million) to bring the 28-year-old to Bergamo. Zapata, who has played 15 times for Colombia and scored three goals, also previously played for Napoli and Udinese.
This is what he had to say after the move: I'm very happy. First of all I want to thank Atalanta for this further demonstration of confidence in me. We are building something important and can achieve great things together.
Coach Peter Bosz Stays at Bayer Leverkusen | Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen announced on Friday they have extended the contract of head coach Peter Bosz until June 2022, even though the Dutchman produced mixed results in 2019. Bosz, 56, took over in January 2019 and guided them to a fourth-place finish. This season, they sit seventh, nine points behind leaders RB Leipzig. Under Bosz, Leverkusen managed back-to-back league wins over Bayern Munich and Schalke last autumn.
Jan 17, 2020 7:10 pm (IST)
Hellas Verona Loan Liam Henderson to Empoli | Serie A side Hellas Verona have loaned Scottish midfielder Liam Henderson to second-division Empoli. The former Celtic and Hibernian player has made just four appearances this season after helping the club gain top flight promotion in the play-offs last June. Verona said that the 23-year-old will join Empoli "on a temporary basis" with the parent club having a right to reclaim their player.
Jan 17, 2020 2:59 pm (IST)
That's a nice way to announce a contract extension!
Updated: January 14, 2020, 7:06 PM IST London: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United retain the power to compete at the top end of the transfer market despite warnings their status as the Premier League's richest club is "at risk".
Eriksen Will Face Boro Despite Inter Transfer Ralk: Mourinho | Jose Mourinho said that Christian Eriksen will play in Tottenham's FA Cup replay against Middlesbrough despite admitting that the Denmark star has been affected by talk of a move to Inter Milan.
Eriksen, whose Tottenham contract expires at the end of the season, has been well below his best for much of the campaign and was criticised by Spurs fans following his lacklustre display in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.
Reports have suggested Eriksen has agreed terms with Italian side Inter, but Mourinho seemed to rule out an imminent transfer when he said the 27-year-old will be involved in Tuesday's third round replay due to the number of injuries in his squad.
"He plays tomorrow. After that I have a match on Saturday and he maybe plays on Saturday again. I cannot tell you much more than that," Mourinho told reporters on Monday.
Jan 14, 2020 4:46 pm (IST)
Heart is Divided Between Madrid and Dortmund: Hakimi | Achraf Hakimi said his "heart is divided between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund", as the 21-year-old defender is coming to the end of a two-year loan spell in Germany.
"My heart is divided between Madrid and Dortmund," Hakimi told Ruhr Nachrichten.
"It is still six months until the summer, there are still a lot of games. What I can say is that right now I am very happy to be at Borussia Dortmund. I feel very comfortable."
Jan 14, 2020 3:33 pm (IST)
Lalrindika Signs Contract Extension | Edmund Lalrindika has penned a new two-year contract which will keep him at Bengaluru FC till the end of the 2021-22 season.
"I am very happy that I have signed the extension. My dream is to always play for Bengaluru FC, but as of now we're young and the squad is very good, so I understand that. At the same time, playing for East Bengal is a big opportunity considering their history," said Edmund.
Jan 14, 2020 2:32 pm (IST)
Van Buren Joins Den Haag on Loan from Slavia Prabha...
?? "Ik ben erg gemotiveerd om bij deze mooie club weer in de Eredivisie te kunnen spelen"
Man Utd hold talks with Sporting to Sign Fernandes | Manchester United have held talks with Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon over the transfer of midfielder Bruno Fernandes but the clubs are yet to agree a fee, British media reports said.
United, who are fifth in the Premier League, are looking to strengthen their midfield for the remainder of the campaign with record signing Paul Pogba recovering from ankle surgery and Scott McTominay nursing a knee injury.
The BBC reported Sporting valued the 25-year-old Fernandes at 60 million pounds ($77.97 million) while Sky Sports said the deal could see United defender Marcos Rojo move the other way.
Fernandes scored two goals as Sporting beat Vitoria Setubal 3-1 on Saturday and head coach Silas was unsure if the Portugal international would be available to face Benfica on Jan. 17.
"I can't guarantee any of these things because I don't know. Bruno is a huge player and all players like him have a lot of market," Sky Sports quoted Silas as saying.
"I don't like to think about it, but I'll be thinking of alternatives in case Bruno leaves. I hope it doesn't happen, but we have to start thinking that."
Jan 14, 2020 12:14 pm (IST)
Kjaer Joins Milan on Loan | Denmark captain Simon Kjaer has joined AC Milan on loan from Sevilla for the rest of the season, the Serie A club said on Monday.
The 30-year-old central defender, whose 95 appearances for Denmark include matches at both the 2010 and 2018 World Cups and Euro 2012, spent the first half of the season on loan at Atalanta where he made six appearances in all competitions.
The well-travelled Kjaer has also played for FC Midtjylland, Palermo, VfL Wolfsburg, AS Roma, Lille and Fenerbahce.
Kjaer was signed one day after Milan, a modest tenth in Serie A, announced that they were loaning Mattia Caldara, another central defender, to Atalanta for the rest of the season.
Caldara joined Milan from Juventus in the 2018 close season but has been plagued by injury and made only two senior appearances, neither of them in Serie A.
Jan 14, 2020 11:13 am (IST)
Villa sign Reina on Loan | Aston Villa have signed goalkeeper Pepe Reina from Italian side AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League club announced on Monday.
Reina spent eight seasons with the Liverpool first team between 2005-2013 where he won the Premier League Golden Glove award for most clean sheets in his first three seasons with the club.
The 37-year-old, who also had spells with Bayern Munich and Napoli before moving to Milan in 2018, has been brought in as injury cover by Villa after Tom Heaton was ruled out of the rest of the season with a knee injury.
"We've managed to secure a player in Pepe who has a wealth of Premier League experience," Villa boss Dean Smith said in a statement here "At the start of the summer we were looking for an experienced goalkeeper and brought in Tom Heaton.
"Unfortunately, his injury has ruled him out for the rest of the season but Pepe fits our criteria not just because of his experience but also because of his leadership qualities."
Reina has also played over 30 times for Spain and he was a member of the squad that won the World Cup in 2010 and the Euros in 2008 and 2012.
Villa are 18th in the standings, one point away from the safety zone, and play Brighton & Hove Albion away on Saturday.
Jan 13, 2020 4:48 pm (IST)
Spurs Loan Gedson | Benfica's Gedson Fernandes has completed a loan move to Tottenham Hotpsur and is expected to arrive at London on Monday.
According to Sky Sports, Ferandes has agreed a 18-month loan deal with Spur after Benfica accepted deals with both Tottenham and West Ham.
The reports ads that Spurs will have an option to buy the 21-year-old for 65m euros (£56m).
Jan 13, 2020 4:06 pm (IST)
Juan Antonio Gonzalez Fernandez or simply Juanan, signed a contract extension with Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC. He will stay on till 2022.
Xavi 'Would Love' to Coach Barca | Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde's job appears in serious doubt after his club met with Xavi Hernndez amid growing speculation that its former midfield great could become its next coach.
Those rumors were stoked to fever pitch when Qatari club Al-Sadd - where Xavi coaches - said that Barcelona was negotiating with him.
"There are negotiations between Xavi and Barcelona now and we wish him success wherever he decides to go," Al-Sadd's sports director Muhammad Ghulam Al Balushi told Qatari television broadcaster Alkass.
Xavi said he had met with Barcelona sports director Eric Abidal on Friday in Doha but did not reveal the nature of the meeting. He added that he is committed to coaching Al-Sadd for now.
Jan 13, 2020 1:53 pm (IST)
Man Utd Scout Dembele | Manchester United are reportedly interested in Lyon striker Moussa Dembele and have sent scouts to watch himm play.
According to a report in ESPN, scouts watched Dembele play against Bordeaux on Saturday, as the Frenchman scored in a 2-1 win
The report adds that Chelsea and Tottenham are also keeping a tab on Dembele.
Jan 13, 2020 11:29 am (IST)
Duda Joins Norwich on Loan | Ondrej Duda has signed from Hertha Berlin with Norwich on loan until the end of the season.
In Serie A, both Juventus and AC Milan have made a signing each with Sweden international Dejan Kulusevski and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and will be on the lookout for more business. Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho is also set to be a hot property for another transfer window as clubs line-up to sign the youngster.
This one-month transfer window is the opening for all the clubs to steady their squad in the middle of the season in order to keep themselves strong for the rest of the campaign. Injuries become a huge roadblock for top teams as they play a number of competitions simultaneously and hence, the winter transfer window helps them fill those holes.