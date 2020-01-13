Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona

Jan 12, 2020 2:14 pm (IST)

Not Going Anywhere: Van de Beek | Donny van de Beek came out to squash rumours of him leaving Ajax in this January transfer window.

"It is not that I can or want to do something at the moment," Van de Beek told FOX Sports.

"I have said it before and I will say it again: I will remain at Ajax this season. And maybe next season as well.

"These reports about Real Madrid or Man United are a good sign, but it is not important now. I've said I will stay at Ajax and I will do so for 100 per cent."