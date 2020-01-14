Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Chelsea, Liverpool, Man United, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona

Transfer News and Rumours Live: Catch all the latest updates from the football transfer window through News18 Sports' blog. The January transfer window is now open and clubs are all set to rush to snap up new year bargains in the next one month. Liverpool have already made a major signing and considering that they are the runaway Premier League leaders, other clubs are likely to try to bolster their squads to stay in touch with them. Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster has sealed a loan move to Swansea City while Sheffield United snapped up the 'experienced' Jack Rodwell with a deal until the year.
In Spain, Real Madrid will be looking to strengthen themselves up front with only Karim Benzema regularly finding the net for them so far this season. With them challenging Barcelona for the La Liga title, they are likely to splurge some money to stay on track and get the elusive league title.
Read More
Jan 14, 2020 11:13 am (IST)
Villa sign Reina on Loan | Aston Villa have signed goalkeeper Pepe Reina from Italian side AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League club announced on Monday.
Reina spent eight seasons with the Liverpool first team between 2005-2013 where he won the Premier League Golden Glove award for most clean sheets in his first three seasons with the club.
The 37-year-old, who also had spells with Bayern Munich and Napoli before moving to Milan in 2018, has been brought in as injury cover by Villa after Tom Heaton was ruled out of the rest of the season with a knee injury.
"We've managed to secure a player in Pepe who has a wealth of Premier League experience," Villa boss Dean Smith said in a statement here "At the start of the summer we were looking for an experienced goalkeeper and brought in Tom Heaton.
"Unfortunately, his injury has ruled him out for the rest of the season but Pepe fits our criteria not just because of his experience but also because of his leadership qualities."
Reina has also played over 30 times for Spain and he was a member of the squad that won the World Cup in 2010 and the Euros in 2008 and 2012.
Villa are 18th in the standings, one point away from the safety zone, and play Brighton & Hove Albion away on Saturday.
Jan 13, 2020 4:48 pm (IST)
Spurs Loan Gedson | Benfica's Gedson Fernandes has completed a loan move to Tottenham Hotpsur and is expected to arrive at London on Monday.
According to Sky Sports, Ferandes has agreed a 18-month loan deal with Spur after Benfica accepted deals with both Tottenham and West Ham.
The reports ads that Spurs will have an option to buy the 21-year-old for 65m euros (£56m).
Jan 13, 2020 4:06 pm (IST)
Juan Antonio Gonzalez Fernandez or simply Juanan, signed a contract extension with Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC. He will stay on till 2022.
Xavi 'Would Love' to Coach Barca | Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde's job appears in serious doubt after his club met with Xavi Hernndez amid growing speculation that its former midfield great could become its next coach.
Those rumors were stoked to fever pitch when Qatari club Al-Sadd - where Xavi coaches - said that Barcelona was negotiating with him.
"There are negotiations between Xavi and Barcelona now and we wish him success wherever he decides to go," Al-Sadd's sports director Muhammad Ghulam Al Balushi told Qatari television broadcaster Alkass.
Xavi said he had met with Barcelona sports director Eric Abidal on Friday in Doha but did not reveal the nature of the meeting. He added that he is committed to coaching Al-Sadd for now.
Jan 13, 2020 1:53 pm (IST)
Man Utd Scout Dembele | Manchester United are reportedly interested in Lyon striker Moussa Dembele and have sent scouts to watch himm play.
According to a report in ESPN, scouts watched Dembele play against Bordeaux on Saturday, as the Frenchman scored in a 2-1 win
The report adds that Chelsea and Tottenham are also keeping a tab on Dembele.
Jan 13, 2020 11:29 am (IST)
Duda Joins Norwich on Loan | Ondrej Duda has signed from Hertha Berlin with Norwich on loan until the end of the season.
Not Going Anywhere: Van de Beek | Donny van de Beek came out to squash rumours of him leaving Ajax in this January transfer window.
"It is not that I can or want to do something at the moment," Van de Beek told FOX Sports.
"I have said it before and I will say it again: I will remain at Ajax this season. And maybe next season as well.
"These reports about Real Madrid or Man United are a good sign, but it is not important now. I've said I will stay at Ajax and I will do so for 100 per cent."
Jan 12, 2020 12:45 pm (IST)
Pep Wants Grealish at City | Aston Villa's Jack Grealish ishot propertyyet again and this time he has been turning heads in Manchester.
According to reports, Pep Guardiola is weighing up a move for Grealish to the Etihad, with Manchester United too being heavily linked.
Jan 12, 2020 11:01 am (IST)
Oldest Footballer Signs New Contract | One of the longest careers in football has been extended after 52-year-old striker Kazuyoshi Miura signed a contract with J-League club Yokohama FC on Saturday.
Miura, who will turn 53 on February 26, will enter his 35th season this year.
Miura played in just three matches last year and did not score any goals but extended his record as the oldest player in the J-League.
Miura joined Yokohama FC in 2005 and in March of 2017 became the oldest player to appear in a professional match at the age of 50 years and seven days, catching global media attention by surpassing England legend Stanley Matthews' longevity record.
Nicknamed "King Kazu", Miura played for Brazilian club Santos and in Italy with Genoa earlier in his career, and represented Japan's national team 89 times, scoring 55 goals.
Yokohama FC open the season on February 23 against Vissel Kobe.
Jan 12, 2020 10:11 am (IST)
Pep Looks to the Future | Talismanic captain Vincent Kompany has already left the Etihad, midfield maestro David Silva is going at the end of this season and all-time leading goalscorer Sergio Aguero is expected to depart when his contract runs out in 2021.
The three players were pivotal to City's rise and have been part of all four of the club's Premier League triumphs between 2012 and last season.
The task for Guardiola, whose side look unlikely to defend their Premier League title, is to find players who are good enough to repeat those achievements.
"We cannot deny how important these names have been for the club," said the Pep Guardiola ahead of Sunday's Premier League match at Aston Villa.
"Vinny is unique, Sergio is unique, David too. These kinds of players are incredible.
"But this club has the duty and obligation to find the best replacements for all of them and as quickly as possible and to anticipate it.
"You have to move on and it has to happen. But knowing how important they were, they helped us to be the club we are now." Read more
Jan 12, 2020 9:17 am (IST)
Ole Backs Woodward | Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has become a particular target for supporters in recent months, given the club's on-field problems and his record in the transfer market.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer though insisted that he stands his ground when dealing with the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.
"Of course I am, of course we've got open discussions," Solskjaer said ahead of the Norwich game.
"I wouldn't say to you what I say to him. We are building towards something, I'm almost getting bored myself talking about what we do have as a vision and a plan. But it doesn't change from August until now." Read more
Jan 12, 2020 8:50 am (IST)
Crystal Palace Sign Cenk Tosun on Loan from Everton | Crystal Palace signed striker Cenk Tosun on loan from Everton until the end of the season on Friday, giving more attacking options to a team that has scored the second-fewest number of goals in the Premier League this season.
The 28-year-old Tosun has struggled to establish himself as a regular at Everton since moving to Goodison Park in January 2018. He has been behind strikers Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Moise Kean in the pecking order this season.
The move to Palace could boost his chances of starting for Turkey in this year's European Championship. He has 16 goals in 40 international appearances.
"We've enjoyed a great first half of the campaign and Cenk's arrival will bolster our squad as we push for a top-half Premier League finish," said Palace chairman Steve Parish, whose team is in ninth place after 21 of 38 games. "Cenk has a proven record as a goalscorer and we've admired him for some time."
Tosun will provide competition for a starting place with Jordan Ayew and Christian Benteke.
Palace has scored 19 goals in the Premier League. Only Watford, with 17, has scored fewer.
Jan 11, 2020 8:58 pm (IST)
Everton Going for Everton Soares | Everton and Carlo Ancelotti are looking to sign Brazil forward Everton Soares from Gremio with a bid of 25m euros. The Sports Gazette reported that Ancelotti made a call to Soares and spoke to his directly asking him to come to Everton. Soares had previously attracted interest of Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund.
Jan 11, 2020 6:29 pm (IST)
Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United Almost Done? | Bruno Fernandes reportedly may be on his way to Manchester United very soon as Record (in Portuguese) reports that Sporting Lisbon's president Frederico Varandas and Sporting director Hugo Viana are at United offices negotiating the transfer. The report also states that Sporting are ready to sell Bruno for not less than 70m euros.
Jan 11, 2020 4:26 pm (IST)
Manchester United Aggressive in Transfer Market | With Manchester United's season being inconsistent, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to bolster his squad in order to turn it around in the second half of the season. Manchester United are chasing a number of players like Wolves' Raul Jimenez, Lyon's Moussa Dembele and Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes. According to Standard UK, Solskjaer and assistant manager Mike Phelan even went to watch Fernandes in action and Star reports that they are increasingly confident about landing the Sporting Lisbon player in a 60m euros deal.
Jan 11, 2020 2:28 pm (IST)
Man Utd in for West Ham's Diop | West Ham centre-back Issa Diop may be on his way to old Trafford, at least according to The Sun, with Manchester United reportedly prepared to pay a £40 million ($52m).
Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also in the fray and Manchester United likely to face competition for the 23-year-old's signature.
Diop has made 15 Premier League appearances for West Ham this season.
Jan 11, 2020 1:17 pm (IST)
Spurs Want Ings | With Harry Kane being rulled out of action with injury, Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly on the hunt for a short-term replacement.
Southampton striker Danny Ings is top of the list for Spur, the Daily Star, along with the likes of Lyon's Moussa Dembele and AC Milan's Krzysztof Piatek also being possible targets.
Jan 11, 2020 12:32 pm (IST)
Klopp Wants Barca's Dembele | Ousmane Dembele is again being linked with a move to the Premier League with Liverpool reigniting their interest in the Barcelona winger.
According to ElDesmarque in the Spanish media, Jurgen Klopp is keen to get Dembele as competition for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.
The report also adds that Barcelona will ask for at least 100million euros (£85m) to seel the 22-year-old.
Jan 11, 2020 11:27 am (IST)
Man Utd Won't Make Panic Buys: Solskjaer | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Manchester United will not look for short-term solutions in the January transfer window just to guarantee his job security.
Solskjaer will not countenance bringing in players if they do not fit in with United's long-term plan.
"I am not going to protect myself," Solskjaer said ahead of Norwich's visit to Old Trafford on Saturday.
"I am here to do what I think is best for the club and what I feel is best. "I would never, ever, ever, put myself before the club. This is Manchester United and there is no I in Manchester.
"I could never do that. That is not me. I am working and managing for Man Utd.
"Myself and Ed (Woodward) are having conversations all the time about how we are going to look in one month, in five months and in a longer period.
"He knows my feelings and I am very happy working with these players we have."
Jan 11, 2020 10:37 am (IST)
Lampard Opens Door for Giroud to Leave Chelsea | Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said Olivier Giroud could leave Stamford Bridge this month, with Serie A leaders Inter Milan reported to be in pole position to sign the French striker.
Sky Sports reported on Friday that France's World Cup winner Giroud, whose Chelsea contract expires at the end of the season, has agreed a 2-1/2 year deal to join the Italian club.
Lampard, whose side are fourth in the Premier League, said Giroud's departure is not necessarily linked to Chelsea signing a replacement and the player would only leave if the deal suits all parties involved.
"With Oli the situation is if it's right for everybody -- and first and foremost that's the club because he's under contract -- then we'll look at whether he can leave," Lampard told reporters ahead of Chelsea's Premier League match against Burnley on Saturday.
"He's been a great professional here and trained brilliantly even without getting the opportunities. I hold him in high regard but I still have to make a decision for the club and nothing's done yet.
"Everyone's talking about it so I'm not going to beat around the bush; I think his agent has spoken to the club. But until we decide it's the right thing then it's not done."
Giroud has not played for Chelsea since the end of the November, with Tammy Abraham cementing his place as the club's first-choice striker since Lampard's arrival.
Jan 11, 2020 10:02 am (IST)
Sheffield United Extend Wilder's Contract | Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder signed a new contract on Friday, tying him to the English Premier League club until 2024.
United said the deal included an option for the Sheffield-born Wilder to stay on for an extra year.
Wilder took charge of his boyhood club in 2016 and guided it to promotion to the Premier League last season. United hadn't been in the top flight since 2007.
He is regarded as one of English soccer's most highly rated managers, with the Blades up to fifth place in the Premier League after beating West Ham 1-0 on Friday.
Jan 11, 2020 9:33 am (IST)
Yony Gonzalez Joins Benfica | Benfica has signed 25-year-old winger Yony Gonzalez from Fluminense on a four-and-a-half year deal.
"I am very happy to fulfil the dream of coming to Europe and a club as big as Benfica. I just want to work so I can cheer the fans and show why they bet on me," he told the club's TV station.
Kante Wants Exit | Chelsea star midfielder N'Golo Kante has expressed his desire to move to Real Madrid.
The World Cup-winning midfielder, according to the Sun, wants a new challenge in Spain and Real Madrid are ready to spend over £100m to sign him. Bayern Munich and Juventus are also interest.
Jan 10, 2020 11:03 pm (IST)
Manchester United Want Christian Eriksen? | Manchester United were looking to sign 27-year-old Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur but have now accepted that the Dane wants to move abroad instead of Old Trafford. According to a report in standard.co.uk, Inter Milan may sign Eriksen before the January deadline for a fee 20million euros.
Jan 10, 2020 6:43 pm (IST)
Chelsea, Tottenham Competing for Thomas Lemar | Chelsea have joined Tottenham Hotspur in the running to sign France winger Thomas Lemar, 24, on loan from Atletico Madrid until the end of the season. According to Telegraph, Tottenham had shown the first interest in Lemar but now it seems, Chelsea are ahead of them with an offer for the French international.
Jan 10, 2020 3:42 pm (IST)
Milan's Piatek to Spurs Back On? | Sky Sports are reportig that Tottenham Hotspur are about to take Krzysztof Piatek from AC Milan in the January Transfer Window.
It was earlier reported that Spurs' approach to get the 24-year-old on loan was rejected.
Jan 10, 2020 1:59 pm (IST)
Man City's Women's Coach to Become NYC Men's Assistant | Nick Cushing is moving to Major League Soccer as an assistant coach for New York City after six seasons as head coach of Manchester City's women's team.
Both teams are owned by City Football Group.
At Manchester City, Cushing won the 2016 Women's Super League and led the team to the European Women's Champions League semifinals in 2017 and 2018. He will leave England after City's match against Arsenal on Feb. 2.
He will work under new NYC head coach Ronny Deila.
Jan 10, 2020 1:04 pm (IST)
Young Told to Wait on Inter Switch | Ashley Young according to reports, is not happy with Manchester United after his move to join Inter Milan in this transfer window was stopped.
Young has reportedly already agreed to join the Serie A club as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the season.
The Daily Mail reports that even though Young is keen on joining Antonio Conte and Inter are prepared to pay a transfer fee but United are not willing to part way with their captain.
United are unwilling given the number of defensive injuries they have.
In Serie A, both Juventus and AC Milan have made a signing each with Sweden international Dejan Kulusevski and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and will be on the lookout for more business. Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho is also set to be a hot property for another transfer window as clubs line-up to sign the youngster.
This one-month transfer window is the opening for all the clubs to steady their squad in the middle of the season in order to keep themselves strong for the rest of the campaign. Injuries become a huge roadblock for top teams as they play a number of competitions simultaneously and hence, the winter transfer window helps them fill those holes.