Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona

Jan 11, 2020 11:27 am (IST)

Man Utd Won't Make Panic Buys: Solskjaer | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Manchester United will not look for short-term solutions in the January transfer window just to guarantee his job security.

Solskjaer will not countenance bringing in players if they do not fit in with United's long-term plan.

"I am not going to protect myself," Solskjaer said ahead of Norwich's visit to Old Trafford on Saturday.

"I am here to do what I think is best for the club and what I feel is best. "I would never, ever, ever, put myself before the club. This is Manchester United and there is no I in Manchester.

"I could never do that. That is not me. I am working and managing for Man Utd.

"Myself and Ed (Woodward) are having conversations all the time about how we are going to look in one month, in five months and in a longer period.

"He knows my feelings and I am very happy working with these players we have."