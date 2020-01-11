Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona

Transfer News and Rumours Live: Catch all the latest updates from the football transfer window through News18 Sports' blog. The January transfer window is now open and clubs are all set to rush to snap up new year bargains in the next one month. Liverpool have already made a major signing and considering that they are the runaway Premier League leaders, other clubs are likely to try to bolster their squads to stay in touch with them. Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster has sealed a loan move to Swansea City while Sheffield United snapped up the 'experienced' Jack Rodwell with a deal until the year.
In Spain, Real Madrid will be looking to strengthen themselves up front with only Karim Benzema regularly finding the net for them so far this season. With them challenging Barcelona for the La Liga title, they are likely to splurge some money to stay on track and get the elusive league title.
Read More
Jan 11, 2020 11:27 am (IST)
Man Utd Won't Make Panic Buys: Solskjaer | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Manchester United will not look for short-term solutions in the January transfer window just to guarantee his job security.
Solskjaer will not countenance bringing in players if they do not fit in with United's long-term plan.
"I am not going to protect myself," Solskjaer said ahead of Norwich's visit to Old Trafford on Saturday.
"I am here to do what I think is best for the club and what I feel is best. "I would never, ever, ever, put myself before the club. This is Manchester United and there is no I in Manchester.
"I could never do that. That is not me. I am working and managing for Man Utd.
"Myself and Ed (Woodward) are having conversations all the time about how we are going to look in one month, in five months and in a longer period.
"He knows my feelings and I am very happy working with these players we have."
Jan 11, 2020 10:37 am (IST)
Lampard Opens Door for Giroud to Leave Chelsea | Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said Olivier Giroud could leave Stamford Bridge this month, with Serie A leaders Inter Milan reported to be in pole position to sign the French striker.
Sky Sports reported on Friday that France's World Cup winner Giroud, whose Chelsea contract expires at the end of the season, has agreed a 2-1/2 year deal to join the Italian club.
Lampard, whose side are fourth in the Premier League, said Giroud's departure is not necessarily linked to Chelsea signing a replacement and the player would only leave if the deal suits all parties involved.
"With Oli the situation is if it's right for everybody -- and first and foremost that's the club because he's under contract -- then we'll look at whether he can leave," Lampard told reporters ahead of Chelsea's Premier League match against Burnley on Saturday.
"He's been a great professional here and trained brilliantly even without getting the opportunities. I hold him in high regard but I still have to make a decision for the club and nothing's done yet.
"Everyone's talking about it so I'm not going to beat around the bush; I think his agent has spoken to the club. But until we decide it's the right thing then it's not done."
Giroud has not played for Chelsea since the end of the November, with Tammy Abraham cementing his place as the club's first-choice striker since Lampard's arrival.
Jan 11, 2020 10:02 am (IST)
Sheffield United Extend Wilder's Contract | Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder signed a new contract on Friday, tying him to the English Premier League club until 2024.
United said the deal included an option for the Sheffield-born Wilder to stay on for an extra year.
Wilder took charge of his boyhood club in 2016 and guided it to promotion to the Premier League last season. United hadn't been in the top flight since 2007.
He is regarded as one of English soccer's most highly rated managers, with the Blades up to fifth place in the Premier League after beating West Ham 1-0 on Friday.
Jan 11, 2020 9:33 am (IST)
Yony Gonzalez Joins Benfica | Benfica has signed 25-year-old winger Yony Gonzalez from Fluminense on a four-and-a-half year deal.
"I am very happy to fulfil the dream of coming to Europe and a club as big as Benfica. I just want to work so I can cheer the fans and show why they bet on me," he told the club's TV station.
Kante Wants Exit | Chelsea star midfielder N'Golo Kante has expressed his desire to move to Real Madrid.
The World Cup-winning midfielder, according to the Sun, wants a new challenge in Spain and Real Madrid are ready to spend over £100m to sign him. Bayern Munich and Juventus are also interest.
Jan 10, 2020 11:03 pm (IST)
Manchester United Want Christian Eriksen? | Manchester United were looking to sign 27-year-old Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur but have now accepted that the Dane wants to move abroad instead of Old Trafford. According to a report in standard.co.uk, Inter Milan may sign Eriksen before the January deadline for a fee 20million euros.
Jan 10, 2020 6:43 pm (IST)
Chelsea, Tottenham Competing for Thomas Lemar | Chelsea have joined Tottenham Hotspur in the running to sign France winger Thomas Lemar, 24, on loan from Atletico Madrid until the end of the season. According to Telegraph, Tottenham had shown the first interest in Lemar but now it seems, Chelsea are ahead of them with an offer for the French international.
Jan 10, 2020 3:42 pm (IST)
Milan's Piatek to Spurs Back On? | Sky Sports are reportig that Tottenham Hotspur are about to take Krzysztof Piatek from AC Milan in the January Transfer Window.
It was earlier reported that Spurs' approach to get the 24-year-old on loan was rejected.
Jan 10, 2020 1:59 pm (IST)
Man City's Women's Coach to Become NYC Men's Assistant | Nick Cushing is moving to Major League Soccer as an assistant coach for New York City after six seasons as head coach of Manchester City's women's team.
Both teams are owned by City Football Group.
At Manchester City, Cushing won the 2016 Women's Super League and led the team to the European Women's Champions League semifinals in 2017 and 2018. He will leave England after City's match against Arsenal on Feb. 2.
He will work under new NYC head coach Ronny Deila.
Jan 10, 2020 1:04 pm (IST)
Young Told to Wait on Inter Switch | Ashley Young according to reports, is not happy with Manchester United after his move to join Inter Milan in this transfer window was stopped.
Young has reportedly already agreed to join the Serie A club as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the season.
The Daily Mail reports that even though Young is keen on joining Antonio Conte and Inter are prepared to pay a transfer fee but United are not willing to part way with their captain.
United are unwilling given the number of defensive injuries they have.
Updated: January 10, 2020, 12:13 PM IST London: Mikel Arteta has warned Arsenal supporters not to expect "big things" in the January transfer window, with the club unlikely to make permanent signings after a hefty outlay in the summer.
Jan 10, 2020 11:48 am (IST)
Moyes & Fellaini: Back Together Again? | Marouane Fellaini is reportedly going to be reunited with David Moyes after having been together at Everton and manchester, and now at West Ham.
Fellaini is currently in China with Shandong Luneng but a new Chinese Super League rule which sets a salary cap would see the big Belgian take a 75 per cent pay cut if he stays.
Moyes had brought Fellaini from Everton to Manchester United on Deadline Day 2013 for £27.5m.
Jan 10, 2020 11:35 am (IST)
Spurs' Piatek Loan Move Rejected By Milan! | Tottenham Hotspur's bid for a Krzysztof Piatek rejected loan spell has reportedly been rejected by AC Milan.
Spurs manager Jose Mourinho desperately need a striker after Harry Kane was ruled out with a knee injury. The England captain needs surgery on the hamstring injury.
24-year-old Piatek though has scored just five goals this season.
Jan 10, 2020 10:49 am (IST)
Man Utd to sack Solskjaer? | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly going to be sacked by Manchester United and Ed Woodward will be moved to a commercial role in a bid to reverse the club’s recent fall from grace.
Manchester United registered two wins in their last six matches, mounting pressure on manager Solskjaer, while, fans have been critical of Woodward and his transfer policies.
Jan 10, 2020 10:22 am (IST)
Scott Sinclair thanked Celtic after his move to Preston North End.
Barcelona Signing Neymar Would Be Great: Iniesta | Andres Iniesta said that Barcelona signing back Neymar would be a 'great'.
"He's one of the best forwards out there, not just now," Iniesta said.
"He'd be a great signing for Barcelona, another thing is whether it's necessary or not. For me, he's one of the best and he'd be a great signing."
Jan 10, 2020 9:40 am (IST)
Cutrone Loan Move to Fiorentina Done? | Wolves' Patrick Cutrone landed in Italy ahead of his loan move to Fiorentina.
The 22-year-old striker is slated to join the Serie A side on loan initially for a £1.5million and the deal becoming permanent in 2021 for an extra £13.5m.
Cutrone, who is behind Raul Jimenez at Wolves, has started just three Premier League games this season, scoring twice, since was signed AC Milan for £16million in the summer.
Jan 10, 2020 8:42 am (IST)
West Ham Loan in Gedson Fernandes | Gedson Fernandes will be joining West Ham have on an 18-month loan, without an option to buy. after the London club agreed a deal in principle to sign the Benfica midfielder.
"We won't be bringing in a bundle of players and obviously we'd like to add to the squad if we can. He's one name which we're talking about," West Ham boss David Moyes said when asked about Fernandes.
"I couldn't tell you since I've come in from training to the press conference. Maybe something has been done but I can't confirm that at the moment. He's a young player with potential, probably more so for the future. He's got good pedigree and I'd like to bring in young players in for the future, who we can look to build upon and get a nice strong young team. But also, I have to be very wary that I need players who are ready for now and can feature in the first team as well."
Jan 10, 2020 8:00 am (IST)
Transfers Yes, Sane No: Bayern | Bayern Munich hopes to make some new signings to make up for a number of injuries, even if Manchester City forward Leroy Sane won't be one of them.
Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic on Thursday ruled out a move for the Germany international, saying his possible transfer was "not an issue" for now.
Bayern had been hoping to sign the 23-year-old Sane during the offseason but shelved its plans when he hurt his knee during City's Community Shield win over Liverpool in August. Sane is still working on his return from anterior cruciate ligament damage.
Jan 8, 2020 5:41 pm (IST)
Solskjaer Names Players Who Need to Step Up | Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has mentioned the names of the players who are playing for their futures at Old Trafford. 27-year-old Jesse Lingard only has 18 months left on his contract and had a disastrous 2019. Nemanja Matic, 31, 22-year-old full-back Timothy Fosu-Mensah and 25-year-old defender Eric Bailly are all out of contract at the end of the season.
Jan 8, 2020 4:17 pm (IST)
Aston Villa Sign Danny Drinkwater on Loan | Aston Villa signed Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater on loan for the rest of the season 2019-20 as they look to bolster their injury-hit squad. Villa also want to sign Christian Benteke once again and are in contact with Crystal Palace over the same, according to Telegraph. Villa are also considering goalkeeping options with Tom Heaton out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, and according to a report in Daily Mail, AC Milan have offered them the services of Pepe Reina.
Danny Drinkwater has joined Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season! 🙌#AVFC@eToro
Arturo Vidal on His Way Out of Barcelona? | Vidal might leave FC Barcelona this winter after reports suggest that his agent Fernando Felicevich has been in talks with both Inter Milan and Manchester United. Vidal has put up a decent spell at Barcelona but with his age now 32, the Catalan club is open to selling him. For the same, reports suggest, Felicevich has travelled from Chile to Milan to speak with Antonio Conte and Inter. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also wants a central midfielder for Manchester United and might go head to head with Inter for the Chilean.
Jan 8, 2020 2:00 pm (IST)
Manchester City Want Adama Traore | Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is extremely impressed by Wolves’ Adama Traore and wants to sign the 23-year-old. According to Italian media outlet calciomercato.com, City are ready to put 80 million euros on the table to acquire Traore’s services. In both of his appearances against City this season, Traore has scored three goals and provided one assist.
Jan 8, 2020 1:05 pm (IST)
Who Will Get Wilfried Zaha? | Chelsea are reported to be interested in Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha by Express UK while Zaha’s agent is trying to arrange a move for him to Tottenham Hotspur. However, Palace have put a price of 80 million euros on Zaha, an amount that none of the two clubs are willing to meet.
In Serie A, both Juventus and AC Milan have made a signing each with Sweden international Dejan Kulusevski and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and will be on the lookout for more business. Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho is also set to be a hot property for another transfer window as clubs line-up to sign the youngster.
This one-month transfer window is the opening for all the clubs to steady their squad in the middle of the season in order to keep themselves strong for the rest of the campaign. Injuries become a huge roadblock for top teams as they play a number of competitions simultaneously and hence, the winter transfer window helps them fill those holes.