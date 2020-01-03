Transfer News and Rumours Live: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona

Jan 3, 2020 1:07 pm (IST)

Juventus Sign Dejan Kulusevski | Juventus beat Manchester United to sign the 19-year-old Swedish Kulusevski from Atalanta. According to reports, United had been tracking the Swede and even spoke to his agent but it was Juventus who eventually signed him. Kulusevski is currently on loan at Parma and even after the Juventus signing, he will stay at Parma for the rest of the season. In 19 appearances in all competitions for Parma, Kulusevski has scored four goals and got seven assists.

After the signing, Kulusevski said, "I am very happy, 2020 couldn't have started any better," said Kulusevski. It's an important day for me, my friends, my family and for everyone who has worked with me. Sarri did a fantastic job at Napoli and at Chelsea. I studied his style of play and I like it a lot. Juventus is one of the biggest clubs in the world. When everyone starts out in football, they all want to play for Juve. When the chance arose to join Juve, I didn't think twice."