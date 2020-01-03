LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Transfer News and Rumours Live: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona

News18.com | January 3, 2020, 2:09 PM IST
Event Highlights

Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Catch all the latest updates from the football transfer window through News18 Sports' blog. The January transfer window is now open and clubs are all set to rush to snap up new year bargains in the next one month. Liverpool have already made a major signing and considering that they are the runaway Premier League leaders, other clubs are likely to try to bolster their squads to stay in touch with them.

In Spain, Real Madrid will be looking to strengthen themselves up front with only Karim Benzema regularly finding the net for them so far this season. With them challenging Barcelona for the La Liga title, they are likely to splurge some money to stay on track and get the elusive league title.
Jan 3, 2020 2:09 pm (IST)

Paul Pogba Out of Manchester United? | Paul Pogba has been a transfer target for some time now and with his agent Mino Raiola's comments on Manchester United last week, things looked to have got trickier. According to reports, United are ready to sell Pogba to either of Juventus and Real Madrid and have slapped a price of 150 million euros on him. Raiola commented that the current United set-up could even spoil Maradona and Maldini and hence, the club's chiefs feel it is better to part ways with the Frenchman before the relationships in the dressing room become toxic.

Jan 3, 2020 1:43 pm (IST)

Real Madrid Target Sadio Mane | Sadio Mane is on Real Madrid's radar and Zinedine Zidane is keen to have Mane in the Spanish capital. Even though Mane is having the best spell of his career with the Reds currently, he is a target in this transfer window but it remains to be seen if Juergen Klopp would let his player go. Apart from Mane, Madrid and Barcelona also have an eye on Liverpool target Victor Oismhen, who has impressed one and all at Lille with 10 goals in 18 appearances. 

Jan 3, 2020 1:07 pm (IST)

Juventus Sign Dejan Kulusevski | Juventus beat Manchester United to sign the 19-year-old Swedish Kulusevski from Atalanta. According to reports, United had been tracking the Swede and even spoke to his agent but it was Juventus who eventually signed him. Kulusevski is currently on loan at Parma and even after the Juventus signing, he will stay at Parma for the rest of the season. In 19 appearances in all competitions for Parma, Kulusevski has scored four goals and got seven assists.

After the signing, Kulusevski said, "I am very happy, 2020 couldn't have started any better," said Kulusevski. It's an important day for me, my friends, my family and for everyone who has worked with me. Sarri did a fantastic job at Napoli and at Chelsea. I studied his style of play and I like it a lot.  Juventus is one of the biggest clubs in the world. When everyone starts out in football, they all want to play for Juve. When the chance arose to join Juve, I didn't think twice."

Jan 3, 2020 12:32 pm (IST)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is Back at AC Milan | '#IZBACK' is how AC Milan made the announcemet that Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic was back to AC Milan in Serie A. The Italian club made the announcement on December 27 with the striker joining them after leaving MLS club Los Angeles Galaxy. Ibrahimovic previously played at Milan from 2010-2012, including his loan stay, and in the 85 games he played for them, he scored 56 goals.

Upon his return, Ibrahimovic has said, "I am finally here: I will make San Siro jump with joy again." After his signing was announced, he said, "I'm coming back to a club I hugely respect and to the city of Milan I love. I'll fight together with my teammates to change the course of this season. I will do everything to make it happen."

Jan 3, 2020 12:22 pm (IST)

Liverpool Sign Japanese Takumi Minamino | Liverpool dove into the January transfer market right away to sign Salzburg's Takumi Minamino in a £7.25 million transfer. Minamino has already joined the Liverpool squad and even trained with the team. He is likely to make his Liverpool debut against Everton in the FA Cup on Sunday. Minamino played against Liverpool in the Champions League and impressed Juergen Klopp so much that the German signed the Japanese.

About giving Minamino the freedom to play his way, Klopp even said, "We signed the player, he was at Salzburg, so he doesn't have to change in the moment, just be who you are and then we start working on that and I am looking forward to it. That's what the little talk we had, we really signed Takumi Minamino from Salzburg, the guy who played against us like crazy. Just be that and everything will be fine."

Transfer News and Rumours Live: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
Paul Pogba (L) and Sadio Mane. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

In Serie A, both Juventus and Inter Milan have made a signing each with Sweden international Dejan Kulusevski and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and will be on the lookout for more business. Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho is also set to be a hot property for another transfer window as clubs line-up to sign the youngster.

This one-month transfer window is the opening for all the clubs to steady their squad in the middle of the season in order to keep themselves strong for the rest of the campaign. Injuries become a huge roadblock for top teams as they play a number of competitions simultaneously and hence, the winter transfer window helps them fill those holes.
