Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona

Jan 4, 2020 10:22 pm (IST)

Man Utd are in for Gedson Fernandes | Manchester United are intersted in Benfica starlet Gedson Fernandes, David Moyes has confirmed.

According to reports, Benfica are willing to sell the the 20-year-old for £42.5m.

"I don't think I would go so far as to say we are in deep talks, that's not quite correct. He is a name mentioned alongside many others," Moyes has said.

"If we can strengthen the squad then I'd like to do so but for the players we think are correct and will improve us.

"He comes into the category but I have got to say, we want to add a player in that department and adding one in January is never easy but if we can, it will help us."