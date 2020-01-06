Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona

Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Catch all the latest updates from the football transfer window through News18 Sports' blog. The January transfer window is now open and clubs are all set to rush to snap up new year bargains in the next one month. Liverpool have already made a major signing and considering that they are the runaway Premier League leaders, other clubs are likely to try to bolster their squads to stay in touch with them. Sheffield United snapped up the 'experienced' Jack Rodwell with a deal until the year. Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored in a friendly on the very first day he was unveiled by AC Milan.
In Spain, Real Madrid will be looking to strengthen themselves up front with only Karim Benzema regularly finding the net for them so far this season. With them challenging Barcelona for the La Liga title, they are likely to splurge some money to stay on track and get the elusive league title.
Jan 6, 2020 10:06 am (IST)
Ancelotti Seen Enough | Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is planning an immediate inquest into his side's embarrassing FA Cup defeat against Liverpool's youngsters.
"We are going to speak all together and find a solution to try to improve the team," Ancelotti said of potential moves in the transfer window. READ MORE
Jan 5, 2020 11:25 pm (IST)
United Back for Bruno Fernandes? | Manchester United are reportedly planning to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, according to Goal.
Bruno Fernandes was the center of a transfer saga at the season with Tottenham failing to bring the mid-fielder to the Premier League on deadline day.
United were interested in the summer too and are considering a move again for the Portuguese star. according to the report, this comes after 'in-depth scouting mission', with Manchester United scouts watching every Sporting match, as well as keeping a tab on Benfica and Porto in Portugal.
Jan 5, 2020 10:57 pm (IST)
Galatasaray Get Onyekuru on Loan | Galatasaray have signed Henry Onyekuru from Monaco on loan until end of the season.
Onyekuru had joined Monaco back in August from Everton but has struggled for game time. In fact, Onyekuru was on loan last season at Galatasaray and had scored 16 goals in 44 appearances.
Alaba Not For Sale! | Bayern Munich aar confident that David Alaba will not leaving the German champions, with reports in the media liking him with a move to Chelsea.
But Bayern interim boss Hansi Flick at a press conference said that: "Alaba is not for sale in the winter"
"Alaba is doing very well at centre-back at the moment. He can lead a team, he showed that.
"This is the criteria the leader of the defence has to fulfil."
Jan 5, 2020 7:24 pm (IST)
Lo Celso in January | Giovani Lo Celso is going to be signe earlier by Tottenham Hotspur with the Mail reporting that the Argenite will be signing a permanent deal in January.
The midfielder is currently on a season-long loan from Real Betis at Spurs, and the London club obliged to buy when the loan ends.
If Spurs decide to get him this month, they will save £7 million - paying £27m instead of £34m.
Jan 5, 2020 7:09 pm (IST)
Raul Jimenez to Trade Wolves for Red Devils? | Raul Jimenez is being linked to a manchester United and addingfuel to the fire,
Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo admitted that "anything can happen".
Jimenez is being linked with a £51 million move to Manchester United and after Wolves' draw against United in the third round of the FA Cup, Nuno said: "It's the first time I heard it. Ole didn't mention anything about it.
"But the transfer window is open. When it is open, anything can happen. But we are delighted to have Raul."
Jan 5, 2020 6:37 pm (IST)
Arsenal Inquire Boateng's Fee | Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng is still an option for Arsenal, accordig to a report in Sky Sports.
According to the report, Arsenal have inquired if Jerome Boateng's potential transfer fee, his wages and have even asked Bayern if he would be available on a short-term loan.
Calum Chambers' recent ACL injury, which has ruled him out for 9 months, has made Arsenal throw out their original plan of not investing in their current squad, after having made close to £150m in transfers in the summer.
Jan 5, 2020 5:44 pm (IST)
Not Again! | The statue of Zlatan Ibrahimovic erected in his home city has been attacked again and almost completely removed from its plinth outside Malmo Stadium after vandals sawed it off at the ankles. Read More
Zlatan though enjoyed his a training session at AC Milan.
Jan 5, 2020 5:07 pm (IST)
Mkhitaryan Staying in Arsenal or Roma | Arsenal have reportedly turned down Roma's offer to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan permanently.
Roma wanted Mkhitaryan to continue with them after his loan spell finishes at the end of the season. According to a report by Gazzetto dello Sport Roma offered £8.5 million for his services full-time but have been told by Arsenal that the valuation is too low.
Jan 5, 2020 2:38 pm (IST)
Juventus Looking to Sign Emerson | Juventus have made contact with the representatives of Chelsea's Brazilian left-sided defender Emerson. Meanwhile, with Chelsea back in the transfer window, they reportedly plan on selling both Emerson and Marcos Alonso. Emerson has made only 12 appearances for Chelsea so far this season and he is looking for more game time.
Jan 5, 2020 1:23 pm (IST)
West Ham Join Kalidou Koulibaly Race | West Ham United have emerged as shock contenders to sign Koulibaly from Napoli as Manchester City also chase the defender. The Senegal international has been a long-time target for both Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea as well.
Jan 5, 2020 12:22 pm (IST)
Paul Pogba to Inter Milan? | Manchester United have told Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte they want striker Lautaro Martinez if Paul Pogba is allowed to move to the San Siro. Conte has now become the favourite to sign Pogba, ahead of his former club Juventus and Real Madrid.
Jan 5, 2020 10:48 am (IST)
Carlo Ancelotti Targets James Rodriguez | James has been out of favour at Real Madrid despite returning from his loan at Bayern Munich and now Everton boss Ancelotti is targetting the Colombian. Ancelotti was the man who brought James to Real Madrid after the 2014 World Cup and he is now looking to get James on loan to Merseyside.
Jan 5, 2020 8:44 am (IST)
Manchester United Want to Sell Jesse Lingard | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United will be trying to convince Leicester City to sell James Maddison in trade for Jesse Lingard, according to Mirror Sport, even though Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has said his players are not for sale. Lingard has been in an extremely poor form this season while Maddison has been in top form.
Jan 4, 2020 11:55 pm (IST)
Neuer Not Happy With Nuebel Transfer | Bayern Munich's latest transfer might be a coup from an economic point of view as 23-year-old Alexander Nuebel joins the Bavarian side without any charge from Schalke.
But Bayern's number one, Manuel Neuer, is reported to oppose the plans of Bayern sports-director Hasan Salihamidzic to share the goalkeeping job.
Nuebel's contract with Schalke is running out next summer, he signed a five-year contract with the ruling German champion until 2025. READ MORE
Jan 4, 2020 10:58 pm (IST)
Pogba is Another Team's Player: Zidane | Paul Pogba is another team's player, Zinedine Zidane is not willing to talk about any 'posible' transfer business.
There are murmurs amongst the people in the know that a move for the Frenchman is imminent.
"I'm not going to answer. I'm not going to say anything," Zidane said when asked about Manchester United mid-fielder Pogba.
"Paul is another team's player. The important thing for him, because he's injured, is to come back and play soon and I wish him the best."
Jan 4, 2020 10:22 pm (IST)
Man Utd are in for Gedson Fernandes | Manchester United are intersted in Benfica starlet Gedson Fernandes, David Moyes has confirmed.
According to reports, Benfica are willing to sell the the 20-year-old for £42.5m.
"I don't think I would go so far as to say we are in deep talks, that's not quite correct. He is a name mentioned alongside many others," Moyes has said.
"If we can strengthen the squad then I'd like to do so but for the players we think are correct and will improve us.
"He comes into the category but I have got to say, we want to add a player in that department and adding one in January is never easy but if we can, it will help us."
Jan 4, 2020 7:02 pm (IST)
No Quick Fixes | Jose Mourinho is confident that Tottenham Hotspur will be "intelligent" in the January transfer window and make no change to their squad.
One player who appears to be on his way out of the club is midfielder Christian Eriksen, whose contact expires in June, but it is not certain he will depart this month.
But the likes of Harry Kane, Tanguy Ndombele, Ben Davies, Danny Rose and Hugo Lloris are all injured and many players have played three games over the Christmas period. READ MORE
Jan 4, 2020 5:50 pm (IST)
Contract Extension | Conor Coventry will stay at West Ham until 2023 after the 19-year-old midfielder signed a new three-and-a-half year contract. The deal also includes the option of an additional year.
He's a Keeper! | Alexander Nuebel has decided against renewing his contract at Schalke and agreed a five-year contract with Bayern Munich. The goalkeeper will join the German champions at the end of the season. READ MORE
ℹ️ Der #FCBayern verpflichtet Alexander Nübel zur Saison 2020/21.
Burnley defender Ben Gibson is on the radar of German clubs Eintracht Frankfurt and Cologne for a loan deal. The 26-year-old will be allowed to leave this month after failing to break into Sean Dyche’s team since his £15m move from Middlesbrough in 2018. Turkish clubs Trabzonspor and Besiktas are also keen on the centre-back.
Jan 4, 2020 1:49 pm (IST)
Juventus Eye Swap Deal to Get Paul Pogba | Reports suggest that Juventus are looking to strike a switch deal with Manchester United, where they will exchange Adrien Rabiot for Pogba. Meanwhile, Arsenal are looking to snap Rabiot but if the Juventus-United deal goes through, they will lose a transfer target.
Jan 4, 2020 11:44 am (IST)
Will Nemanja Matic Stay at Manchester United? | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that Matic will stay at the club as he is may get a chance to impress with Scott McTominay out injured. However, other reports are suggesting that the clubs is ready to sell the Serbian and Marcos Rojo. Matic was being linked to a move away from Old Trafford to Tottenham Hotspur with Jose Mourinho having taken over the London club. Matic has travelled from Chelsea to United with Mourinho.
On the other hand, United are also hopeful of getting Toni Kroos from Real Madrid if the Spanish giants come knocking on the door for Paul Pogba.
Jan 4, 2020 10:55 am (IST)
Rhian Brewster Loan Move | The Liverpool youngster is a loan target for both Swansea and Aston Villa. Sky Sports had reported that Swansea have even enquired about Brewster. Swansea are the favourites to get Brewster as their manager Steve Cooper managed the Liverpool player in the England U-17 set-up.
Jan 4, 2020 10:12 am (IST)
Vertonghen for Koulibaly at Napoli? | Napoli are reportedly looking to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen in case their centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly moves out in the transfer window. With Vertonghen's contract expiring at the end of the season, he is free to speak to foreign clubs and Napoli have apparently made contact with him.
Jan 4, 2020 9:46 am (IST)
Christian Eriksen Close to Inter Milan Move | Tottenham Hotspur's is closing in on a move to Serie A and Inter Milan and Manchester United are reportedly set to lose another transfer target. United were keen to sign Eriksen but according to Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet, Eriksen to Inter is almost a done deal, with the Italian club paying 20 million euros. Eriksen is out of contract at Tottenham at the end of the season.
Jan 4, 2020 9:07 am (IST)
Thomas Lemar to Leave Atletico Madrid? | Diego Simeone has not ruled out that Thomas Lemar could be on his way out of Atletico Madrid. Lemar joined Atletico from Mona in June, 2018 but has flattered to deceive. He has scored only three goals in 40 appearances and has not been influential for the team. Lemar has been attracting interest from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico coach Diego Simeone said he doesn't know if Lemar would stay in the Spanish capital. He also said that though Lemar's "characteristics have always excited me, he hasn't been able to live up to the expectations."
Jan 4, 2020 8:26 am (IST)
Pedro Manzi, who was I-League 2018-19's joint-top scorer with 21 goals, left defending champions Chennai City FC to play in Japan.
Aizawl signed Zothanmawia (goalkeeper), Lalthlahlova (defender), Ramhlunchhunga (winger) and MC Malsawmzuala (forward).
Bengaluru FC beat Malaysian top division club Melaka United to sign Deshorn Brown.
ATK sign Spanish defender Victor Mongil and replace Carl McHugh with Armando Sosa Pena.
Updated: January 3, 2020, 11:12 PM IST Brendan Rodgers (Photo Credit: Reuters) Leicester City could wait until the end of the campaign to add to their squad and will look to retain the core of their team ahead of a potential return to European competition, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Friday.
Jan 3, 2020 10:44 pm (IST)
Fernandinho Staying: Guardiola | Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is confident that Fernandinho will not be leaving the club this summer after his contract ends and sign a new one.
The Brazilian midfielder destroyer has been with Manchester since 2013, and when Guardiola was asked about the 34-year-old's future, he said: "Of course (I'd like him to stay). I'm so confident and I'm so delighted with the three and a half years we've had together.
"He does not have to convince me to stay longer - he convinced me on day one. He knows exactly the opinion we have about what he's done at the club for many years. He is one of the greatest players this club has had in its whole history."
In Serie A, both Juventus and AC Milan have made a signing each with Sweden international Dejan Kulusevski and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and will be on the lookout for more business. Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho is also set to be a hot property for another transfer window as clubs line-up to sign the youngster.
This one-month transfer window is the opening for all the clubs to steady their squad in the middle of the season in order to keep themselves strong for the rest of the campaign. Injuries become a huge roadblock for top teams as they play a number of competitions simultaneously and hence, the winter transfer window helps them fill those holes.