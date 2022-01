Transfer News: Arsenal Loan Ainsley Maitland-Niles to Jose Mourinho's Roma

England international Ainsley Maitland-Niles has gone on loan to Roma from Arsenal until the end of the season in a bid for more first-team action, the Italian league’s website announced.

The 24-year-old has found game time at Arsenal hard to come by just as he did last term and was loaned to West Brom for six months as a result.

Roma have paid Arsenal 500,000 euros ($565,000) according to Italian media for the midfielder who can also play in defence.

Mourinho’s side have yet to confirm the move but his contract in the Italian capital appears on the league’s site.

Maitland-Niles — who has made eight appearances in the Premier League this term and only two of those as a starter — provides Mourinho with cover on the right flank for Dutch international Rick Karsdorp.

The five-times capped Maitland-Niles is in line for his debut on Sunday against Juventus with Karsdorp suspended.

Roma go into the match 14 points off leaders Inter Milan — who have a game in hand — but could draw level on points with fifth-placed Juve if they win.

