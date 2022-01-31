CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Budget2022#Movies#BiggBoss15#AssemblyElections#Omicron#PKL
Home » News » Football » Transfer News: Burnley Sign Netherlands Striker Wout Weghorst
1-MIN READ

Transfer News: Burnley Sign Netherlands Striker Wout Weghorst

Burnley signed Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg (Twitter)

Burnley signed Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg (Twitter)

Burnley signed Wout Weghorst from VfL Wolfsburg for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Premier League strugglers Burnley announced on Monday they had signed Netherlands international Wout Weghorst from VfL Wolfsburg for an undisclosed fee reported to be £12 million ($16 million).

The striker, who is 6 feet 6 inches (1.98 metres) tall, has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract at the club, who are bottom of the Premier League with just one win in 18 games this season.

“Wout is a player that our scouts have been strong on for some time and we feel that he can add to all that we do at Burnley Football Club," said manager Sean Dyche.

RELATED NEWS

“His signing is a continued show of the club’s and team’s development. We wish Wout well as he earns the right to push our group forwards."

The 29-year-old, capped 12 times by the Netherlands, scored 59 goals in 118 Bundesliga appearances.

Burnley lost New Zealand international striker Chris Wood to relegation-rivals Newcastle earlier in the January transfer window, leaving them short of firepower up front.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:January 31, 2022, 17:11 IST