Transfer News: Carlos Vela Re-signs with LAFC as He Aims to Play Alongside Gareth Bale

Former Arsenal striker Carlos Vela has decided to extend his contract at Los Angeles FC (LAFC). The new deal, signed by Vela, will see the Mexican stay at the club for one more season. Vela will join Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini to feature in one of the most star-studded lineups in the history of Major League Soccer (MLS).

Vela’s contract extension was confirmed by LAFC on Wednesday. LAFC posted footage of Vela’s multiple goals on Twitter and it was captioned, “Los Angeles Football Club: The Return of the King (Director’s Cut).”

The 33-year-old striker has been a part of the MLS side since 2018 and he has handled the responsibilities of his side’s captain also. As per media reports, Vela is one of the only three designated players, which means that the club can pay him above the specified salary cap. Vela has also been league’s top goalscorers since arriving in the United States of America.

“It was a matter of time,” he told ESPN about his contract ahead of LAFC’s 2-0 win against New York Red Bulls.

“I don’t want to leave until I win a title. Hopefully this year,” he had further added.

Earlier, Vela played 59 matches for the Gunners and scored seven goals. Back in 2011, he joined La Liga outfit Real Sociedad on loan. In the first season he had scored 12 goals in 37 matches. He was roped in by Real Sociedad on a permanent deal next season. He went on to represent them eventually in 213 more matches and netted 61 more goals.

In January 2018, Vela joined LAFC. Till now he has played 118 matches for the MLS club with 73 goals to his name. In the recently concluded MLS season, Vela scored six goals in 15 matches along with three assists.

Apart from Vela’s contract extension, LAFC did a formidable job to acquire the services of players like Bale and Chiellini. The Italian legend will reportedly move to Los Angeles after his deal at Juventus gets expired. Bale, on the other hand, arrived as free agent.

Both of them are reportedly going to make their debuts on July 8 against their rivals LA Galaxy.

