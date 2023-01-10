Transfer News: Chelsea Reach Verbal Agreement to Rope in Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix- Report

Chelsea’s on-field performance might have been dismal this season but the London giants now seem to have got the better of their Premier League rivals in the transfer market. Chelsea have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Atletico Madrid footballer Joao Felix. Manchester United and Arsenal had expressed their interest to sign Felix but the Portuguese striker will now, in all likelihood, be joining the Stamford Bridge-based outfit. A report published by The Athletic claims that Felix will be joining Chelsea on loan. The report adds that no deal has been signed yet and Chelsea are expected to pay €11million (£9.68m) fee (approx.). Atletico Madrid had previously asked for €21million (£18.6 million; $22.5million) package, comprising a €15million loan fee plus € 6 million gross salary for Felix.

However, Atletico Madrid chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin was not much keen to let Joao Felix go.

“The reasonable thing is to think he (Joao Felix) will leave. Although I would love him to stay, that is not the player’s idea,” Miguel Angel Gil Marin reportedly told TVE last month.

The ongoing season has not been a memorable one for Joao Felix. The 23-year-old has till now registered five goals and three assists in 20 club appearances. The scene has not been much different for Atletico Madrid either. Diego Simeone’s men, with 27 points, now occupy the fifth spot in the La Liga standings.

Joao Felix joined Atletico Madrid from Benfica in July 2019. He has so far found the back of the net 35 times after playing 131 matches for the La Liga club. In the international circuit, Felix has four goals to his name. He is also the third youngest Portuguese player to score at the World Cup. Felix achieved the sensational feat at the age of 23 years and 13 days.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have been quite active in the January transfer window. They have roped in forward David Datro Fofana from Molde and defender Benoit Badiashile from Monaco. Both players were in the Chelsea squad for the FA Cup match against Manchester City. Fofana came off the bench to make his debut in the game against the reigning Premier League champions. However, Graham Potter’s men had to endure a 4-0 defeat in the fixture.

