The Glazer family might have already decided to sell their stake in Manchester United but the Americans have certainly left no stone unturned to support manager Erik ten Hag. Manchester United have so far signed nine players since the appointment of the Dutchman at the end of last season. It is still too early to talk about the significance of the latest signings but the Glazers, by approving each and every one of those, have done enough to bolster the squad. Ten Hag might not have yet been able to win a trophy for Manchester United but the Dutchman’s performance in the transfer market, compared to his predecessors, now appears to be quite impressive.

Manchester United had roped in Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, Antony, Martin Dubravka and Lisandro Martinez. In January, Manchester United secured loan deals for Wout Weghorst, Marcel Sabitzer and Jack Butland.

Manchester United’s most recent trophy came in 2017 after they got the better of Ajax in the Europa League final. Needless to say, the Old Trafford-based side’s performance on the field has been quite disappointing in recent times. To make matters worse, the Glazer family had announced their decision to explore a sale of the club. The announcement, quite unsurprisingly, pleased the Manchester United fans and Erik Ten Hag also opined that a change in ownership could very well prove to be a sensible move.

“My information is that it will only be good things because there will be more investment possible, which is good. We spoke about the culture we want, we spoke about objectives, goals and the culture and he [Richard Arnold] confirmed it won’t change, it will be even better because more money will become available for this project,” Ten Hag had told reporters at Manchester United’s training camp in Spain in December.

Erik Ten Hag, in his first season in charge, now has a chance to end Manchester United’s six-year trophy drought. Manchester United are currently alive in the hunt four trophies this season. In Premier League, Manchester United currently find themselves at the fourth spot with 39 points to their name. In their next assignment, they will be up against Crystal Palace in Premier League on February 4.

Read all the Latest Sports News here