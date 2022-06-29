Transfer News: Manchester United Agree Deal for Feyenoord Defender Tyrell Malacia

Manchester United are finally poised to pull off their first signing in the ongoing transfer market. The Red Devils have reportedly reached an agreement with Dutch club Feyenoord for Tyrell Malacia. Manchester United officials are optimistic of securing a deal for the left-back.

The package is reportedly to be around an initial £13 million with a further £1.7 million in add-ons. The deal is also expected to include a sell-on clause. Considering the current situation, it seems that Manchester United will not face too many difficulties in roping in the 22-year-old defender.

The Red Devils, in their pursuit of Malacia, managed to overcome French football club Lyon to seal the deal. Feyenoord has confirmed that a fee had been agreed.

ALSO READ | Chelsea’s Thiago Silva Expresses Desire to Reunite with Neymar

According to a report published by Sky Sports, Feyenoord director Frank Arnesen told 1908NL that an agreement has been reached with Manchester United. “The agreement with Man United is there. We are now waiting for Tyrell. If Malacia says yes, then a transfer to Manchester United is imminent,” Arnesen said.

Manchester United’s recently appointed head coach Erik ten Hag had previously scouted Malacia extensively. Malacia has represented Feyenoord 137 times and found the back of the net four times. In the last season of the Dutch league, he played 32 matches and scripted four assists along with one goal. He made his first-team debut at the age of 18 for the Dutch football club back in 2017.

Initially, Malacia seemed poised to move to Ligue 1 club Lyon until Man United made a pretty late intervention.

Manchester United are also in talks with Barcelona’s Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong. According to Sky Sports, talks are presently progressing well over an initial £56 million deal for the 25-year-old midfielder.

Ten Hag took charge of his training session on Monday as Manchester United are set to play their first pre-season friendly against Liverpool on July 12.

Manchester United had finished their last season’s Premier League campaign at sixth spot, 11 points behind fifth-placed Arsenal. They will kick off their Premier League journey against Brighton on August 7.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.