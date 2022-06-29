Transfer News: Manchester United Bid for Ajax's Lisandro Martinez, Arsenal in Race Too - Report

Manchester United has now turned their focus on acquiring the services of Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez as they close in on two priority targets. According to reports, United has placed offers for two players in one day while negotiating the closure of a third.

Over the course of the current transfer window, it seemed as if the Red Devils were failing to get targets over the line as they sought to give new coach Erik Ten Hag enough firepower to succeed in the upcoming season.

However, Sky Sports has claimed that Manchester United has reached a “broad agreement” with Barcelona about the probable transfer of midfielder Frenkie de Jong. United have offered Barcelona an initial bid of £65m for the Dutch International.

Hours later, it was revealed that United is trying to hijack Tyrell Malacia’s move from Feyenoord to Lyon, with the Dutch club’s director Frank Arnesen describing a move to Manchester United as “imminent.” The fee hasn’t been disclosed yet but the deal with Feyenoord seems completed, while personal terms are still being negotiated with the player.

According to the Argentine outlet ‘Tyc Sports’, United has made a £40 million bid for Martinez. The Red Devils have been keeping close tabs on the Ajax center defender and want to sign him as a long-term player to lead their backline.

The Athletic reported that Arsenal has presented an updated £40 million proposal for the 24-year-old, which is closer to Ajax’s £50 million price tag. It’s uncertain whether Ajax has responded to the proposal at this moment, but the buzz around the Amsterdam Arena is that they are hesitant to lose the Argentine international for anything less than £50 million.

Despite being only 5ft 9 inches tall, the defender is famed for his strength, stamina, and aerial ability. He has proved his mettle in the Dutch League and has the potential to be a great leader. The 24-year-old is an aggressive defender and does not shy away from tackles.

If United manages to bring Martinez and Malacia to the Old Trafford, then the side will be spoilt for choices on the left side of the defense. Captain Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw will face stiff competition from the incoming re-enforcements.

