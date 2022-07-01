Transfer News: Roberto Firmino Reportedly Set to Be Part of Swap Deal for Juventus' Adrien Rabiot

In a surprise transfer move, Liverpool have been reportedly offered a swap deal for their striker Roberto Firmino. As per multiple media outlets, Italian football club Juventus are interested in signing Firmino in the ongoing summer transfer window. It is understood that Liverpool, are willing to offer an exchange to Juventus for midfielder Adrien Rabiot and he can potentially be a part of the speculated swap move.

Rabiot currently has one year left on his current contract at Juventus. The Italian club will not be willing to let him go at the end of the season as a free agent and that is exactly why they are desperately trying to find a new destination for the 27-year-old.

Initially, Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita was proposed to be a part of the swap move with Rabiot coming to the Premier League club. In reality, the swap seemed achievable as the pair play in similar positions on the field and they also hold similar values in the transfer market. Though, the move ultimately did not materialise as Juventus want to bolster their attacking lineup.

ALSO READ | Tottenham Hotspur Sign Richarlison From Everton

A report published by CalcioMercatoWeb claims that the Bianconeri are planning to bid for Firmino in a swap for Rabiot. The report further states that Firmino is valued at least 30-35 million euros in the transfer market.

The Brazilian striker has so far scored 98 goals in 327 matches for The Reds. Firmino, with 71 goals to his name, is also the highest scoring Brazilian in the history of English Premier League. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is understandably expected to be reluctant to let him go having already sending Sadio Mane to European giants Bayern Munich.

As per Mirror, Klopp had said last season, “He’s [Firmino] a very important player for us, he’s a connector. He’s the best offensive defender I ever saw in my life, definitely.”

The 30-year-old striker had joined the Merseyside-based club back in 2015 from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim. In the recently concluded Premier League, Firmino played 20 matches and scored five goals along with four assists.

After finishing just a point behind Premier League champions Manchester City last season, the Anfield-based club will kick off their upcoming EPL campaign against Fulham on August 6.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.