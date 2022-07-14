Transfer News: Samuel Castillejo Joins Valencia from AC Milan

Valencia have made its first signing ahead of the new La Liga season with the arrival of winger Samuel Castillejo on a free transfer from AC Milan.

The move sees the 27-year-old return to Spain, where he previously played for Malaga and Villarreal, after four seasons in Italy, with new Valencia coach Gennaro Gattuso – who previously coached Castillejo at Milan – a key factor in the move.

“I have spoken to Gattuso and it’s obvious that thanks to him everything has been a lot faster to allow me to be here. I am going to talk to him later when we have time, but we all know what he was like as a player: he is a winner and he has a great winning mentality,” said Castillejo on his arrival in Valencia.

Castillejo’s move to Valencia will help the club to overcome the loss of players such as Denis Cheryshev, Helder Costa and Bryan Gil, who all left at the end of last season.

ALSO READ | Chelsea Sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City on Five-year Contract

The club’s financial problems mean that Portuguese international winger Goncalo Guedes could also be sold before the start of the new season, along with Spain internationals Jose Luis Gaya and Carlos Soler, who has been linked with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

Valencia had tried to sign Castillejo, who only made five appearances for Milan last season, in January, but instead signed Gil on loan from Tottenham.

Dembele to Stay at Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta also said the club is keeping France forward Ousmane Dembele, who is expected to have his contract extended until the end of 2024. Dembele performed well this past season after refusing to leave on a loan.

Laporta did not answer questions on whether Barcelona was still trying to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich. Laporta said recently that Barcelona had made an offer for the striker.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.