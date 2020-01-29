Transfer Round-up: Arsenal Sign Pablo Mari, Tomas Soucek Joins West Ham and Wolves Bring in Enzo Loiodice on Loan

Arsenal have signed Spanish defender Pablo Mari on loan for the rest of the season with an option to buy at the end of the campaign, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old joins from Brazilian side Flamengo, where he helped the Rio de Janeiro-based team win the Brazilian title and the Copa Libertadores last year.

Mari joined Flamengo last July from Manchester City, where he had been since 2016.

"Pablo is an experienced player who will provide us with additional defensive quality," said Arsenal technical director Edu.

"We have been monitoring Pablo's career for a while and we are very pleased to have reached agreement with Flamengo for him to join us initially until the end of our season."

Mari said: "It's a massive opportunity for me to come to England, which is the best league in the world right now.

"Being able to play in this league and having the opportunity to play for Arsenal is incredible, so I'm really looking forward to wearing the shirt as soon as possible."

The deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.

SOUCEK JOINS WEST HAM

Czech Republic international Tomas Soucek will move to West Ham from Slavia Prague on loan until the end of the season, the Czech champions said Wednesday.

The deal includes an option for a permanent transfer if the Hammers avoid relegation from the Premier League, for a fee that could rise to just over 20 million euros ($22 million).

"Signed. Joy and sadness at the same time," said Slavia owner Jaroslav Tvrdik in a tweet.

West Ham are currently 17th in the table and only above Bournemouth and Watford on goal difference.

Slavia captain Soucek, a defensive midfielder who will turn 25 in February, has scored eight goals in 18 games for Slavia in the Czech top flight this season.

He also netted twice in Slavia's Champions League group stage campaign, during which they drew away to both Barcelona and Inter Milan.

"We will miss him terribly as captain, player and man," said Tvrdik. "It will be tough to replace him."

Soucek has 25 caps for the Czech Republic, who were drawn alongside England at the Euro 2020 finals.

West Ham recently announced significant losses for the last financial year to May 31, 2019 and warned of "serious financial consequences" should they be relegated.

The club has made a net spend of £214 million on players over the past four years.

WOLVES SIGN LOIODICE

Wolves have signed teenage midfielder Enzo Loiodice on loan from Dijon for the rest of the season with an option to buy, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old France Under-20 international has made 24 senior appearances for the Ligue 1 club.

"I'm very happy to be here," Loiodice told the club's official website. "Wolves are a great team, they play in the Premier League and for all football players growing up in France, the Premier League is the biggest championship, so I'm very proud to be here.

"I've watched some of the Wolves games and there is a way to play here which I like, and although I know coming here is going to be difficult, I want to work hard, learn English football, play as many games as I can and then we will see what happens."

(With inputs from AFP)

