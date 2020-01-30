Transfer Roundup: Carles Perez Joins Roma from Barcelona, Wolves Sign Daniel Podence from Olympiakos
Carles Perez joined Roma from Barcelona for a deal worth 15.5 million euros, while Wolves got in Daniel Podence from Olympiakos for a reported 17 million pounds.
Carles Perez and Daniel Podence (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Barcelona forward Carles Perez has joined Roma in a deal worth 15.5 million euros, the Spanish club announced on Thursday.
Roma will pay Barca 1 million euros for an initial loan until June 30. The deal includes a compulsory option to buy in the summer for 11 million euros, with a further 3.5 million euros due in additional payments.
Barcelona will also retain first refusal if Roma want to sell Perez in the future.
"I know that I am leaving a very important club in Barcelona but I am joining an equally important club in Roma," said Perez.
The Spaniard came through Barca's youth academy and was given his La Liga debut by coach Ernesto Valverde last season.
But despite playing 12 times this term, Valverde's sacking put Perez's future in doubt and new coach Quique Setien has agreed to let the 21-year-old leave.
He joins a Roma side sitting fourth in Serie A and with ambitions to qualify for next season's Champions League.
"We are hugely satisfied with Carles' arrival in Rome," said club chief executive Guido Fienga.
"Carles learned his trade in one of the best youth academies in Europe, and has been playing for a club with so much talent at its disposal. We are all hopeful that he can immediately have a significant role to play within our squad."
WOLVES SIGN PODENCE FROM OLYMPIAKOS
Wolves have secured the signing of Portuguese winger Daniel Podence from Olympiakos on a four-and-a-half-year deal, the club announced on Thursday.
Podence, who cost a reported £17 million ($22 million), joins a strong Portuguese contingent at Molineux under manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who is also Portuguese.
Wolves are now awaiting international clearance for their latest capture, which makes him a doubt for Saturday's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Speaking about his move, Podence, 24, told the club website: "I'm very excited. It was always a childhood dream of mine to play in the Premier League and I look at this achievement as a dream come true.
"Wolves are a team with a big project, with ambitious goals to look forward to, where I'll get to meet former teammates with whom I had the pleasure to play with in the past and I hope to be very successful here."
He said one of the main reasons he joined Wolves was due to the strong Portuguese contingent at the club.
He added: "Of course, I spoke with Rui (Patricio), but I also know Ruben (Neves), (Diogo) Jota and (Joao) Moutinho very well.
"I think that's going to be a big help for me to adapt to English football, which is challenging. It's really good to have well-known faces around."
(With inputs from AFP)
