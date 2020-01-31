Transfer Roundup: Yannick Carrasco Returns to Atletico Madrid on Loan, Barcelona Sign Francisco Trincao from Braga

Atletico Madrid have signed Yannick Carrasco from Chinese side Dalian Yifang on loan until the end of the season, the Spanish club confirmed on Friday.

Carrasco returns to Atletico, where he spent three years before moving to China in 2018.

"Our club has reached an agreement with Dalian Yifang for the loan of Yannick Carrasco until the end of the current season," an Atletico statement read.

"The player returns to Atletico, where he spent three seasons and played a total of 124 games, scoring 23 goals."

Carrasco signed for Atletico from Monaco in 2015 and he played as a forward, predominantly out wide.

The Belgian scored in the 2016 Champions League final, as Atletico drew 1-1 with Real Madrid before losing on penalties.

He has spent the last two years in China, where he played 52 games while registering an impressive 24 goals and 17 assists.

Atletico described Carrasco as "a player who knows our team and has a lot of talent and provides penetration from both sides".

The club have also been attempting to sign a striker this month, with both Diego Costa and Joao Felix out injured, and the team struggling for goals.

But a deal for Edinson Cavani is yet to materialise as Atletico and Paris Saint-Germain have been unable to agree a fee.

BARCELONA SIGN TRINCAO FROM BRAGA

Barcelona have signed promising Portuguese forward Francisco Trincao from Braga in a deal worth 31 million euros, the La Liga club announced on Friday.

In a statement the Spanish champions said that Trincao, 20, will join Barca on July 1 and has signed a five-year contract, which includes a buy-out clause of 500 million euros.

"FC Barcelona and SC Braga have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Francisco Trincao," the statement read.

"The young Portuguese forward can play anywhere up front although he usually features on the wing, on either flank despite being left footed."

Barca described Trincao as "quick and technically gifted", with "the ability to take defenders on with his dribbling skills".

Trincao began his career in the youth teams of Vianense and Porto before signing for Braga, where he made his senior debut in December 2018. He went on to play 29 times for the Portugese club and scored three goals.

Barcelona director Guillermo Amor confirmed on Thursday the club had ended their pursuit of a striker this month, despite Luis Suarez's knee injury which is likely to rule the Uruguayan out for the rest of the season.

Barca had been linked with Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan while negotiations broke down over a deal for Valencia's Rodrigo Moreno

(With inputs from AFP)

