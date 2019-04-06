Eden Hazard Closes in on Real Madrid Move: Latest Transfer Update

Eden Hazard is likely to make the move to Real Madrid this summer after his transfer last summer was halted with Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri convincing the Belgian to stay with The Blues for another season.Zinedine Zidane made an astonishing return to Real Madrid within a year of stepping down after taking the club to their third Champions League title. Zidane’s return to Madrid is likely to be a prime reason for Hazard to make up his mind on the move.Both Hazard and Zidane have expressed their admiration for each other in the public forum.On Friday, Zidane was asked about Zidane’s transfer in the pre-match press conference and he refused to say much but once more spoke of his admiration for the player.“I will not give my personal opinion about what may happen because the season has not ended, but I’ve always appreciated him,” Zidane said.“I’ve seen him a lot since I was playing in France. He’s fantastic.”Hazard has less than 15 months left in his Chelsea contract but according to reports, Hazard is not keen on extending his stay at Stamford Bridge. Reports state that Chelsea have offered him 300,000 Euros a week but Hazard has expressed his wish to leave.Chelsea had asked for 100 million Euros for Hazard last summer and it is likely that they would put the same price tag on him this time. Reports are suggesting that Chelsea and Real Madrid are close to agreeing the deal and it is expected to be finalised in the coming days.According to MARCA, Zidane has intimated that it is his belief that there are few players at this time with the flow and speed of Hazard and that the Belgian can contribute a lot to Real Madrid.As for Chelsea, they have appealed the two-window transfer ban levied on them but their January signing Christian Pulisic is likely to be Hazard’s replacement. Also with Hazard leaving, Callum Hudson-Odoi can see an increased game time at Chelsea.