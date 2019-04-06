English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Eden Hazard Closes in on Real Madrid Move: Latest Transfer Update
Eden Hazard may soon make his move to Real Madrid as media reports suggest. Here are all the latest details from the Hazard transfer move.
Zinedine Zidane's return to Real Madrid has reportedly titled Eden Hazard in their favour. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Eden Hazard is likely to make the move to Real Madrid this summer after his transfer last summer was halted with Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri convincing the Belgian to stay with The Blues for another season.
Zinedine Zidane made an astonishing return to Real Madrid within a year of stepping down after taking the club to their third Champions League title. Zidane’s return to Madrid is likely to be a prime reason for Hazard to make up his mind on the move.
Both Hazard and Zidane have expressed their admiration for each other in the public forum.
On Friday, Zidane was asked about Zidane’s transfer in the pre-match press conference and he refused to say much but once more spoke of his admiration for the player.
“I will not give my personal opinion about what may happen because the season has not ended, but I’ve always appreciated him,” Zidane said.
“I’ve seen him a lot since I was playing in France. He’s fantastic.”
Hazard has less than 15 months left in his Chelsea contract but according to reports, Hazard is not keen on extending his stay at Stamford Bridge. Reports state that Chelsea have offered him 300,000 Euros a week but Hazard has expressed his wish to leave.
Chelsea had asked for 100 million Euros for Hazard last summer and it is likely that they would put the same price tag on him this time. Reports are suggesting that Chelsea and Real Madrid are close to agreeing the deal and it is expected to be finalised in the coming days.
According to MARCA, Zidane has intimated that it is his belief that there are few players at this time with the flow and speed of Hazard and that the Belgian can contribute a lot to Real Madrid.
As for Chelsea, they have appealed the two-window transfer ban levied on them but their January signing Christian Pulisic is likely to be Hazard’s replacement. Also with Hazard leaving, Callum Hudson-Odoi can see an increased game time at Chelsea.
Zinedine Zidane made an astonishing return to Real Madrid within a year of stepping down after taking the club to their third Champions League title. Zidane’s return to Madrid is likely to be a prime reason for Hazard to make up his mind on the move.
Both Hazard and Zidane have expressed their admiration for each other in the public forum.
On Friday, Zidane was asked about Zidane’s transfer in the pre-match press conference and he refused to say much but once more spoke of his admiration for the player.
“I will not give my personal opinion about what may happen because the season has not ended, but I’ve always appreciated him,” Zidane said.
“I’ve seen him a lot since I was playing in France. He’s fantastic.”
Hazard has less than 15 months left in his Chelsea contract but according to reports, Hazard is not keen on extending his stay at Stamford Bridge. Reports state that Chelsea have offered him 300,000 Euros a week but Hazard has expressed his wish to leave.
Chelsea had asked for 100 million Euros for Hazard last summer and it is likely that they would put the same price tag on him this time. Reports are suggesting that Chelsea and Real Madrid are close to agreeing the deal and it is expected to be finalised in the coming days.
According to MARCA, Zidane has intimated that it is his belief that there are few players at this time with the flow and speed of Hazard and that the Belgian can contribute a lot to Real Madrid.
As for Chelsea, they have appealed the two-window transfer ban levied on them but their January signing Christian Pulisic is likely to be Hazard’s replacement. Also with Hazard leaving, Callum Hudson-Odoi can see an increased game time at Chelsea.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Norway Creates World Record for Selling More Electric Vehicles in March Than Petrol, Diesel Cars
- Nora Fatehi’s Casual Charm is at Its Best in these Instagram Posts
- Amitabh Bachchan Loves It When Aaradhya Destroys His Working Desk
- Thalaivar 167: Pictures of Rajinikanth Film Leaked, Actor Issues Statement
- 'I Know a Lot About Wind': Donald Trump Finally Tells the Truth, While Lying
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results