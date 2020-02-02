Travel Restrictions Due to Coronavirus Hit Australia's AFC Champions League Games
Australian government announced on Saturday that non-citizens arriving from China cannot entry the country due to the spread of Coronavirus.
FILE PHOTO: People wearing masks work at a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 22, 2020, in this still image taken from video. China News Service/via REUTERS TV
Melbourne: The AFC Champions League was thrown into further chaos Sunday with Australia advising fixtures due to be held in Perth and Sydney can no longer take place due to travel restrictions over the deadly coronavirus.
It follows the government on Saturday announcing that non-citizens arriving from mainland China would be barred from entering the country under measures to combat the spread of the epidemic.
Perth Glory were due to host Shanghai Shenhua on February 11 and Sydney FC face Shanghai SIPG a day later.
Football Federation Australia said it had told the Asian Football Confederation that "it will now not be possible to play matchday one in Australia as originally scheduled".
Last week, home games for Chinese clubs in the AFC Champions League during February and March were rescheduled, and will now be played as away fixtures instead.
FFA said the AFC had called an urgent meeting for Tuesday in Kuala Lumpur to discuss the situation with all stakeholders.
Australian officials have confirmed 12 cases of coronavirus in the country so far.
