Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

We Demand Silverware at Liverpool now, says Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold feels Liverpool should be wining major trophies and contesting for titles on a regular basis.

Reuters

Updated:May 31, 2019, 9:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
We Demand Silverware at Liverpool now, says Trent Alexander-Arnold
File photo of Trent Alexander-Arnold (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Mardid: Liverpool are now in a position where winning trophies has become a priority after proving themselves to be one of the best sides in the world, right back Trent Alexander-Arnold said ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur.

They have made steady progress since Juergen Klopp was appointed manager in 2015 and the Merseyside club have qualified for the Champions League in his three full seasons in charge.

This season they stepped up their game to compete on two fronts, narrowly missing out on the Premier League title by a single point to Manchester City while also progressing to the Champions League final.

The final in Madrid is Liverpool's last chance to ensure they do not finish the season empty-handed and Alexander-Arnold said they deserved silverware for their performances under Klopp.

"We're at a place where we demand silverware from ourselves," Alexander-Arnold told ESPN here in an interview. "It's not something we shy away from or are scared of. We're one of the best sides in the world.

"We can't put too much pressure on our first major season of competing on two big fronts but ultimately it's the objective we're striving towards.

"If we don't win a lot of silverware over the next few years then something has gone massively wrong, because with this manager... with the way that we've been playing, it's incredible and we will keep going and going. That will be rewarded."

This is Liverpool's second consecutive Champions League final and their fourth in 14 years, last winning the coveted trophy in 2005.

After losing 3-1 to Real Madrid in the showpiece event in Kiev last season, Alexander-Arnold said he was not surprised the Anfield side were back in contention to win their sixth European Cup yet again this year.

"It has come really soon, but I didn't doubt that it would," the added. "This team is good enough to win leagues, to win Champions Leagues. We've shown that across the last two seasons especially and we just need to get over the line now.

"I'm sure soon as we get one, we'll be unstoppable and that's the focus for us - becoming a formidable team that is unbreakable."
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram