Trinidad and Tobago Draw 1-1 with Guyana in Gold Cup

Trinidad and Tobago managed to bring its Gold Cup match against Guyana to a draw by scoring its first goal in the tournament, but it proved insufficient to keep either team in the competition.

Reuters

Updated:June 27, 2019, 11:47 AM IST
Trinidad and Tobago Draw 1-1 with Guyana in Gold Cup
Trinidad and Tobago draw 1-1 with Guyana (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Kevin Molino got Trinidad and Tobago’s first goal of the Gold Cup in a 1-1 draw with Guyana on Wednesday but the point was not enough for either team as they both bowed out the competition.

Both Caribbean sides lost their first two Group D games to Panama and the United States and had already been knocked out of the competition before Wednesday’s game in Kansas City.

Neil Danns put Guyana ahead in the 54th minute when he cut in from the left and hammered his and Guyana’s third goal of the tournament into the top corner of the net.

Molino equalised with 10 minutes remaining to ensure that Trinidad and Tobago did not finish the tournament with no goals and no points.

The top two teams in Group D, the United States and Panama, meet later in the evening at the same Children’s Mercy Park to decide who will go into the quarter-finals in pole position.

