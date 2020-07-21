TRT vs NER Dream11 Team Prediction Major League Soccer 2020 Toronto FC vs New England Revolution Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Toronto FC will lock horns with New England Revolution on Tuesday, July 21, for their upcoming scheduled fixture in the Major League Soccer 2020. Both the teams have managed to score four points till now.

The host team had registered its win in the previous fixture after defeating Montreal Impact by 4-3 on July 17. New England Revolution, on the other hand, had a draw match against DC United after both the teams scored one goal each on July 18. Major League Soccer 2020 Toronto FC vs New England Revolution will commence from 6:30 PM.

TRT vs NER Dream11 tips and predictions

Captain: A Akinola

Vice-captain: R Laryea

Goalkeeper: B Knighton

Defenders: R Laryea, A Buttner, A Mlinar, A Cruz

Midfielders: C Gil, G You, J Osorio

Strikers: A Akinola, A Buksa, C Penilla

Toronto FC probable X1: Quentin Westberg, Richie Laryea, Auro da Cruz, Chris Mavinga, Jonathan Osorio, Marky Delgado, Pablo Piatti, Jacob Shaffelburg, Ayo Akinola, Alejandro Pozuelo, Patrick Mullins

New England Revolution probable X1: Brad Knighton, Alexander Buttner, Andrew Farrell, Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Gustavo Bou, Carles Gil, Kelyn Rowe, Damien Rivera, Adam Buksa, Cristian Penilla, Teal Bunbury