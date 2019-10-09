#TrueLove: ISL Launches Campaign for Football Fans ahead of New Season
The Indian Super League is all set to kick-off on October 20 and the organisers launched a campaign celebrating the love inspired by true football fans.
ISL 2019-20 kicks-off in October (Photo Credit: Youtube)
Mumbai: With the Indian Super League (ISL) season 6 set to kick-off, Star Sports, the broadcaster for the league, has launched a campaign celebrating the love that true football fans have towards the sport.
With a hashtag 'TrueLove', the campaign captures the emotions and passion of the fans for football that ranges from unbridled happiness to pure heartache and everything in between, a statement said.
The sixth edition of the ISL will begin on October 20 with a clash between two-time finalists Kerala Blasters and two-time champions ATK.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Zaheer Khan Had the Perfect Clap Back to Hardik Pandya's 'Disrespectful' Birthday Wish
- #TrueLove: ISL Launches Campaign for Football Fans ahead of New Season
- Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Couple Dancing at '83 Wrap up Bash Has Left Fans Asking for More
- Kabir Singh Actress Kiara Advani's Twitter Account Hacked
- Rich Folks Take Note, Samsung Galaxy Fold Goes up For Preorder Again From October 11