TrueLove: ISL Launches Campaign for Football Fans ahead of New Season

Mumbai: With the Indian Super League (ISL) season 6 set to kick-off, Star Sports, the broadcaster for the league, has launched a campaign celebrating the love that true football fans have towards the sport.

With a hashtag 'TrueLove', the campaign captures the emotions and passion of the fans for football that ranges from unbridled happiness to pure heartache and everything in between, a statement said.

The sixth edition of the ISL will begin on October 20 with a clash between two-time finalists Kerala Blasters and two-time champions ATK.

