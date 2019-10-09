Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

#TrueLove: ISL Launches Campaign for Football Fans ahead of New Season

The Indian Super League is all set to kick-off on October 20 and the organisers launched a campaign celebrating the love inspired by true football fans.

IANS

Updated:October 9, 2019, 3:49 PM IST
#TrueLove: ISL Launches Campaign for Football Fans ahead of New Season
ISL 2019-20 kicks-off in October (Photo Credit: Youtube)

Mumbai: With the Indian Super League (ISL) season 6 set to kick-off, Star Sports, the broadcaster for the league, has launched a campaign celebrating the love that true football fans have towards the sport.

With a hashtag 'TrueLove', the campaign captures the emotions and passion of the fans for football that ranges from unbridled happiness to pure heartache and everything in between, a statement said.

The sixth edition of the ISL will begin on October 20 with a clash between two-time finalists Kerala Blasters and two-time champions ATK.

