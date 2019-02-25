English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tuchel Hopeful Neymar Will Return to Training in March
The world's most expensive player has been sidelined since January 23 with a foot injury he sustained in a French Cup win over Strasbourg and was originally ruled out of action for 10 weeks.
Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel said on Monday he hopes Neymar will return to training after the Champions League last-16 second leg against Manchester United on March 6.
The world's most expensive player has been sidelined since January 23 with a foot injury he sustained in a French Cup win over Strasbourg and was originally ruled out of action for 10 weeks.
PSG anticipate he will be back in time for a potential Champions League quarter-final in April.
Neymar has been in his native Brazil since February 20 as part of his recovery process. He missed the French club's 2-0 first leg victory.
"It's important for us that he comes back to Paris before facing Manchester United to help us and to support us. I hope that after the game he could start training and help us," the German said.
"It's difficult to speak to him because of the time difference but we write to each other. I know he feels good when he's in Brasil," he added.
The French champions have won seven games and lost once during Neymar's absence.
Last season, Neymar missed three months after injuring the same metatarsal, returning just in time to play in the World Cup in less than stellar form.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
