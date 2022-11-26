Tunisia vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for Tunisia vs Australia, FIFA World Cup, November 26

Tunisia and Australia will square off at the Al Janoub Stadium on November 26. Tunisia held the highly-vaunted Denmark to a draw in their last match. The one point that Tunisia collected in that game can prove crucial in their quest to progress to the knockout round.

Tunisia’s last match will be against France, so their chances of qualifying for the round of 16 could largely hinge on their result against Australia. Jalel Kadri’s side will take heart from their performance against Denmark and will fancy their chances against the lower-ranked Australia.

The Socceroos were routed 4-1 by France in their last match and are staring at an early exit from the tournament. Australia’s Craig Goodwin found the back of the net against France and Graham Arnold will hope that he steps up against Tunisia as well. Australia will look to be more clinical on Saturday as a defeat will ensure their elimination from the World Cup.

Ahead of the riveting FIFA World Cup match between Tunisia vs Australia, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between Tunisia and Australia be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Tunisia and Australia will be played on November 26.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between Tunisia and Australia be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Tunisia and Australia will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between Tunisia and Australia begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between Tunisia and Australia will begin at 3:30 pm IST, on November 26.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between Tunisia and Australia?

The FIFA World Cup match between Tunisia and Australia will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between Tunisia and Australia?

The FIFA World Cup match between Tunisia and Australia will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

Tunisia vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Issam Jebali

Vice-Captain: Wahbi Khazri

Suggested Playing XI for Tunisia vs Australia Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Aymen Dahmen

DEF: Dylan Bronn, Yassine Meriah, Montessar Talbi, Nathanial Atkinson, Kye Rowles

MID: Aaron Mooy, Aissa Laidouni, Riley McGree

ST: Wahbi Khazri, Issam Jebali

Tunisia: Dahmen, Bronn, Meriah, Talbi, Drager, Skhiri, Laidouni, Abdi, Khazri, Jebali, Msakni

Australia: Ryan, Atkinson, Souttar, Rowles, Behich, Mooy, Leckie, Irvine, McGree, Goodwin, Duke

