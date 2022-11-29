Tunisia vs France Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Defending champions France have so far showcased an outstanding display at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Didier Deschamps’ men have already qualified for the next round after winning their first two games at the group stage. In their next fixture, the Les Bleus will be up against Tunisia on Wednesday. The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Tunisia and France will be played at the Education City Stadium.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

France kicked off their World Cup campaign with an emphatic 4-1 win over Australia. Striker Olivier Giroud scored a brace in the game to earn full three points for his side. In the next game, striker Kylian Mbappe netted a late goal to seal a victory for France against Denmark.

Tunisia, on the other hand, have not been able to win a single game yet at the Qatar World Cup.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Tunisia and France, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Tunisia and France be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Tunisia and France will take place on November 30, Wednesday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Tunisia vs France be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Tunisia and France will be played at the Education City Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Tunisia vs France begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Tunisia and France will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Tunisia vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Tunisia vs France match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Tunisia vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Tunisia vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

Tunisia vs France Possible Starting XI:

Tunisia predicted Starting Line-up: Aymen Dahmen, Dylan Bronn, Montassar Talbi, Yassine Meriah, Wajdi Kechrida, Ellyes Skhiri, Aissa Laidouni, Ali Abdi, Youssef Msakni, Naim Sliti, Wahbi Khazri

France Predicted Starting Line-up: Steve Mandanda, Benjamin Pavard, Ibrahima Konate, Raphael Varane, Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Kylian Mbappe, Antoinne Griezmann, Kingsley Coman, Marcus Thuram

Read all the Latest Sports News here