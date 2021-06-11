TUR vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips Euro 2020: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's Final Turkey vs Italy Villarreal June 12 12:30 AM IST Stadio Olimpico, Rome

TUR vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Euro 2020 between Turkey vs Italy: After a year-long delay, the much-anticipated Euro 2020 finals get underway on Saturday, as Italy host fast-improving Turkey at the iconic Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The four-time world champions are one of the 11 host nations and will hope for a positive start to their Euro 2020 campaign. They are unbeaten in 27 fixtures since 2018 and will certainly carry momentum into their opening fixture.

Meanwhile, their Turkish counterparts are known for their fighting spirit, and the current team under Senol Guenes can surprise the best on their day. In recent times, the Crescent-Stars have proven exceptionally hard to get the better of, as they have lost on only three occasions in their last 26 outings since Gunes returned to lead his country in 2019.

Fans can expect a close encounter as two well-organised sides are likely to play out a close-fight affair.

Euro 2020 Turkey vs Italy: Team News, Injury Update

Senol Gunes and Robert Mancini’s have a fully fit units at their disposal. However, Marco Verratti’s availability remains doubtful for the Italians.

TUR vs ITA Live Streaming

Sony Ten 2/HD, Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi). Sony Six/HD and Sony Ten 4/HD will telecast the match live. While live streaming is available on SonyLIV and Jio TV.

TUR vs ITA Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, June 12 at the Stadio Olimpico, in Rome, Italy. The game is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST.

TUR vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Lorenzo Insigne

Vice-Captain: Burak Yilmaz

Goalkeeper: Ugurcan Cakir

Defenders: Alessandro Florenzi, Caglar Soyuncu, Leonardo Bonucci

Midfielders: Hakan Calhanoglu, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Ozan Tufan

Strikers: Burak Yilmaz, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

TUR vs ITA Probable XIs

Turkey: Ugurcan Cakir (GK), Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Caglar Soyuncu, Umut Meras, Okay Yokuslu, Cengiz Under, Ozan Tufan, Hakan Calhanoglu, Yusuf Yazici, Burak Yilmaz

Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Emerson Palmieri, Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

