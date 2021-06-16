TUR vs WAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between Turkey and Wales: Wales and Turkey will take on each other in their second Group A match in the UEFA European Championship 2020 on Wednesday at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan. Both Wales and Turkey had a winless start to their Euro 2020 campaign. While Turkey received a 0-3 swatting at the hands of Italy in the curtain-raiser, Wales played out a 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

Wales have an edge over Turkey in the head to head record. So far, Wales and Turkey have played six games, with the Dragons winning three encounters. Turkey have won two matches and one game ended in a draw.

Moving on to the points table, Turkey are placed at the bottom of the Group A table with zero points and a three-goal difference. On the other hand, Wales are tied with Switzerland. Italy tops Group A with three points under its name.

Ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Group A match between Turkey and Wales; here is everything you need to know:

TUR vs WAL Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the TUR vs WAL match in India

TUR vs WAL Live Streaming

The match between TUR vs WAL is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

TUR vs WAL Match Details

The match between TUR vs WAL will be played on Wednesday, June 16, at the Baku Olympic Stadium. The game will start at 09:30 pm (IST).

TUR vs WAL Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Gareth Bale

Vice-Captain: Aaron Ramsey

TUR vs WAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Danny Ward

Defenders: Ben Davies, Umut Meras, Zeki Celik, Neco Williams

Midfielders: Aaron Ramsey, Cengiz Under, Hakan Calhanoglu

Forwards: Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Burak Yilmaz

Turkey vs Wales probable XI:

Turkey Predicted Starting Line-up: Uğurcan Cakir; Zeki Celik, Çağlar Soyuncu, Merih Demiral, Umut Meras; Okay Yokuslu; Cengiz Under, Yusuf Yazici, Orkun Kokcu, Hakan Calhanoglu; Burak Yilmaz

Wales Predicted Starting Line-up: Danny Ward; Neco Williams, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Ben Davies; Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey, Harry Wilson; Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Daniel James

