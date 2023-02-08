CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Football » Turkey Earthquake: Cristiano Ronaldo Donates Signed Jersey For Auction
1-MIN READ

Turkey Earthquake: Cristiano Ronaldo Donates Signed Jersey For Auction

By: Sports Desk

Edited By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: February 08, 2023, 09:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Cristiano Ronaldo played for Juventus between 2018 and 2021. (AFP Photo)

The death toll following a massive earthquake in Turkey has reportedly risen to 7.900

Over 7,800 have died in Turkey and Syria after a couple of powerful earthquakes hit the two countries on Monday night. A magnitude 7.8 quake first struck the southern city Turkish province of Kahramanmaras and was followed by a 7.5 magnitude tremor hours later.

Rescuers continue to battle extreme conditions to find survivors in the rubbles. Help has been pouring in from around the globe while Turkish president Recep Tayyip has declared a three-month state of emergency in 10 southeastern provinces.

Football world is also doing its bit to help those affected by the massive tragedy.

Turkish footballer Merih Demiral on Twitter revealed that football icon Cristiano Ronaldo will be donating a signed jersey which will be auctioned off with the money raised going towards the relief efforts.

“I just spoke with @Cristiano. He said that he was very sad about what happened in Turkey. We are auctioning Ronaldo’s signed jersey in my collection. All proceeds from the auction will be used in the earthquake zone. @ahbap will be donated," Demiral tweeted.

Demiral also added that another Juventus icon Leonardo Bonucci has also donated a signed jersey.

“And now I talked to @bonucci_leo19. He expressed his sadness and said that Turkey stands by our people. He also said he donated a signed Juventus jersey," Demiral posted.

Meanwhile, former Chelsea player Christian Atsu was found alive in the rubble. He plays for Turkish club Hatayspor.

The adverse weather has compounded the misery of the people impacted by the quake and they have been forced to take shelter in mosques, schools bus shelters, reports news agency AFP.

“It is now a race against time," said World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “We have activated the WHO network of emergency medical teams to provide essential health care for the injured and most vulnerable," he added.

