Over 7,800 have died in Turkey and Syria after a couple of powerful earthquakes hit the two countries on Monday night. A magnitude 7.8 quake first struck the southern city Turkish province of Kahramanmaras and was followed by a 7.5 magnitude tremor hours later.

Rescuers continue to battle extreme conditions to find survivors in the rubbles. Help has been pouring in from around the globe while Turkish president Recep Tayyip has declared a three-month state of emergency in 10 southeastern provinces.

Football world is also doing its bit to help those affected by the massive tragedy.

Turkish footballer Merih Demiral on Twitter revealed that football icon Cristiano Ronaldo will be donating a signed jersey which will be auctioned off with the money raised going towards the relief efforts.

“I just spoke with @Cristiano. He said that he was very sad about what happened in Turkey. We are auctioning Ronaldo’s signed jersey in my collection. All proceeds from the auction will be used in the earthquake zone. @ahbap will be donated," Demiral tweeted.

Az önce @Cristiano ile konuştum.Türkiye’de yaşananlara çok üzüldüğünü söyledi. Ronaldo’nun koleksiyonumdaki imzalı formasını açık artırma usulüyle satışa çıkarıyoruz. Açık artırmadan elde edilecek gelirin tamamı deprem bölgesinde kullanılmak üzere @ahbap ‘a bağışlanacaktır. pic.twitter.com/OwnU93oShJ — Merih Demiral (@Merihdemiral) February 7, 2023

Demiral also added that another Juventus icon Leonardo Bonucci has also donated a signed jersey.

“And now I talked to @bonucci_leo19. He expressed his sadness and said that Turkey stands by our people. He also said he donated a signed Juventus jersey," Demiral posted.

Meanwhile, former Chelsea player Christian Atsu was found alive in the rubble. He plays for Turkish club Hatayspor.

The adverse weather has compounded the misery of the people impacted by the quake and they have been forced to take shelter in mosques, schools bus shelters, reports news agency AFP.

“It is now a race against time," said World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “We have activated the WHO network of emergency medical teams to provide essential health care for the injured and most vulnerable," he added.

