Turkey vs Italy Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

The UEFA Euro 2020 is all set to kick-start with a thrilling opening affair between Italy and Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The match will be played on Saturday, June 12 at 12:30 AM IST. Turkey can be considered as the underdogs in the Euro 2020 and can cause a major upset for the host team on Saturday. They experienced a stunning outing in the warm-up games as they won against Azerbaijan and Moldova while the match against Guinea ended in a draw.

Italy, on the other hand, have one of the strongest squads in the Championship. The four-time World Champions will be hoping to get off to a flying start in Euro 2020. Italy will be entering the contest on a back of a victory against San Marino and the Czech Republic.

Coming to the head-to-head record, Turkey and Italy have faced each other 11 times. Italy registered victory as many as eight times while three matches ended in a draw.

The Euro 2020 Turkey vs Italy match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Euro 2020 Turkey vs Italy: Team News, Injury Update

Turkey have a fully-fit squad and all the players will be available for selection. Italy, on the other hand, are expected to miss the services of Lorenzo Pellegrini as he sustained an injury during a training session. Italy has suffered another blow as Marco Verratti is also doubtful for the opening affair of Euro 2020.

Turkey possible starting line-up: Ugurcan Cakir, Caglar Soyuncu, Kaan Ayhan, Mehmet Zeki Celik, Ozan Kabak, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ozan Tufan, Abdulkadir Omur, Yusuf Yazici, Burak Yilmaz, Enes Unal

Italy possible starting line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Leonardo Spinazzola, Alessandro Bastoni, Jorginho, Federico Bernardeschi, Nicolo Barella, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

What time will Turkey vs Italy Euro 2020 match kick-off?

The Euro 2020 fixture between both sides will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, June 12, at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

What TV channel will show Turkey vs Italy International Friendly match?

Fans can watch live telecast on Sony Ten 2/HD channels.

How can I live stream Turkey vs Italy Euro 2020 fixture?

Live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLIV app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here