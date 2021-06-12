Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the opening match of UEFA EURO 2020 between Turkey and Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Here is the Starting XI for Italy : Donnarumma, Florenzi, Locatelli, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola, Jorginho, Beradi, Barella, Insigne, Immobile

Here is the Starting XI for Turkey : Cakir, Celik, Demiral, Soyuncu, Tufan, Yokuslu, Meras, Yazici, Calhanoglu, Yilmaz, Karaman

Players need to be careful when picking up yellow cards, as accruing too many of them would lead to suspension in the following game.

Italy's only European title was in 1968, with Turkey's best effort a run to the semi-finals at Euro 2008.

In-form captain Burak Yilmaz starts for Turkey, as does his Lille teammate Yusuf Yazici, who scored a hat-trick past Donnarumma in the Europa League last November.

Gianluigi Donnarumma will be in goal with a back four of Alessandro Florenzi and Leonardo Spinazzola either side of veteran Juventus pair Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

Sassuolo's Manuel Locatelli starts in midfield alongside Jorginho and Nicolo Barella, with Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti fighting to recover from a knee injury and Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini ruled out with a muscular problem.

Italy coach Roberto Mancini opted for a 4-3-3 formation for Italy's return to a major tournament for the first time in five years after missing out on the 2018 World Cup.

Ciro Immobile leads Italy's three-man attack and will be flanked by wingers Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Berardi.

There are also fans of both teams mixed throughout the stadium

Most of the Turkey fans are sitting in the northern end of the stadium where Lazio supporters usually gather. Italy fans are mainly in the southern end where Roma fans generally sit.

The Stadio Olimpico is almost at the maximum capacity of 16,000 allowed for the opening match of the European Championship.

Andrea Bocelli sings the Giacomo Puccini aria Nessun Dorma at the opening ceremony as the ceremony will also feature a virtual performance by U2 stars Bono and The Edge with the DJ Martin Garrix.

Turkey in are in red and will hope to end Azzurri's 27 matches unbeaten.

Italy are playing in white, as they are the designated away team despite hosting the game, start the match by attacking from right to left.

Kick off! And we are off! The first game of the coronavirus-delayed European Championships is underway with Turkey taking on Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Italy have started brightly with Florenzi gunning down the right wing as he chased down a heavy pass in behind and then keeping Ugurcan Cakır alert at his near post as he cut back into the path of Immobile. The Italian striker shot wide.

Both Italy and Turkey are cautious in defence, ready to thwart any advances from the opposition forwards. Both concede freekicks but nothing much comes off from them though. A mid-field stalemate...

Lorenzo Insigne with the first real chance of the game, after a good one-two Nicolo Barella, as Italy have been in control of the ball for most parts of the opening exchanges. Upwards of 65%.

Turkey vs Italy Football Live Score, UEFA Euro 2020 Updates: Five years on from their last major tournament appearance, Italy take centre stage once more when they welcome Group A rivals Turkey to Rome’s Stadio Olimpico for the opening game of Euro 2020.

The Azzurri’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup was a national sporting tragedy for the four-time world champions. But manager Roberto Mancini has since built an attractive, exuberant side that comes into the tournament with ambitions of reaching the London final, five years on from the heartbreak of a penalty shoot-out defeat to Germany in the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.

Anticipation has risen rapidly on the peninsula, and understandably so: The side are unbeaten in 27 games, a run going back to September 2018, and their steady improvement was underlined by a 4-0 win over the Czech Republic in their final warm-up game.

Key midfielder Marco Verratti will miss out with a knee injury but hopes to be back in time for Italy’s second game, against Switzerland. Sassuolo’s Manuel Locatelli is likely to start in his place.

Having three home games in front of around 16,000 fans will be a boost to Italian hopes, which are high inside and outside the training camp.

However, the Azzurri face a tough opening day task against a resilient and talented Turkey side that impressed in qualifying and has a penchant for big games.

Turkey took four points from two games against world champions France in Euros qualifying and have since beaten the Netherlands 4-2 in a World Cup qualifier and earned 3-3 friendly draws with Germany and Croatia.

Contrary to what those goal-filled games suggest, Turkey’s biggest strength is a defence that conceded three goals in 10 Euros qualifiers, marshalled by centre-backs Caglar Soyuncu of Leicester and Juventus’ Merih Demiral.

Manager Senol Gunes led Turkey to a superb third-place finish at the 2002 World Cup. Any hopes of achieving a similar feat this summer could depend on continuing that solidity.

But there are threats at the other end of the pitch, too. AC Milan playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu will be more than familiar with his opponents in Rome, while 35-year-old striker Burak Yilmaz recently fired Lille to the Ligue 1 title alongside national team-mates Zeki Celik and Yusuf Yazici.

History is on the hosts’ side, though. Italy have never lost to Turkey in 10 previous meetings in all competitions, winning seven and drawing three.

It is a run the home fans will hope – and expect – to continue as a new chapter begins for the Italian national team.

The matchup also features some political undertones after Italian Premier Mario Draghi labeled Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a dictator in April. Turkey summoned Italys ambassador to protest, and a presidential spokesman demanded that Draghi retract his words. Draghi, however, did not issue a public apology or retraction.

Draghi is not expected to attend the match since hell be in Britain on Friday attending a G7 summit. Erdogan is also not expected to attend.

Wales and Switzerland, the other two teams in Group A, meet in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Saturday.

Andrea Bocelli will sing the Giacomo Puccini aria Nessun Dorma during the tournaments opening ceremony preceding kickoff.

The ceremony will also feature a virtual performance by U2 stars Bono and The Edge with the DJ Martin Garrix.

