Turkish Captain Burak Yilmaz Announces International Retirement

Turkish captain Burak Yilmaz has announced his retirement from international football after missing a crucial late penalty in the 3-1 defeat by Portugal in Thursday’s World Cup play-off.

The 36-year-old could have levelled the scores — he had pulled one back for the Turks after they trailed 2-0 — but he put his 85th-minute spot-kick over the bar.

Matheus Nunes secured Portugal’s victory in stoppage time.

“It was my last game today," he told a press conference after the match.

“I think I’m going to wake up every night until the end of my life thinking I’m scoring this penalty," he added.

Yilmaz — who scored 31 times in 77 international appearances — said he was “sad" to end his career with the national team after the defeat.

Turkey has not appeared at the World Cup since coming third in the 2002 edition.

Yilmaz played for the three Istanbul giants — Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray and appeared at both Euro 2016 and 2020.

