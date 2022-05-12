Tutu Bose Back as Mohun Bagan AC President

Veteran administrator Swapan Sadhan ‘Tutu’ Bose was re-elected as the president of Mohun Bagan Athletic Club at its executive committee meeting, here on Wednesday.

First elected as the president in 1989-90, Bose had held the post for 28 years before stepping down in June 2017 citing “health reasons".

Speculations had been rife about who would become the club president with former India defender and Mohun Bagan legend Subrata Bhattacharya’s name doing the rounds.

But putting speculation was put to rest as Bose was back at the helm after a gap of five years.

“I am old and battling many ailments but with the love and affection of the club members and supporters for whom I am always the evergreen youth, I shall continue to serve the club with all dedication. I convey my love and best wishes to everyone," Bose said in a statement issued by general secretary Debashis Dutta.

“I am both happy and humbled by the decision of the newly elected committee of the Mohun Bagan Club to offer me the responsibility of president," he added.

The club further decided to renovate and upgrade the VVIP box with an elevator facility.

“The lawn will be rebuilt and beautified in the honour of the 1911 IFA Shield Winning Team," it stated.

In another decision, former India athlete Soma Biswas was selected as their athletics team convener.

