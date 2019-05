No Words: Twitter into Meltdown after Liverpool Stun Barcelona to Reach Champions League Final

WHAT A SPECIAL NIGHT!!! WE'RE GOING TO THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL!! https://t.co/p9JxS3cfZS — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 7, 2019

YOU'LL NEVER WALK ALONE!!!!!!!!!!! — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) May 7, 2019

Congratulations magnificent #Liverpool fans & Klopp & his tremendous team who totally deserve the win,no fluke here #LiverpoolBarca. Barca lost 4-0 in Paris,3-0 v Juventus,3-0 in Rome & now this,4-0, by far the worst of the bunch...a hard rains a gonna fall now in Barcelona. — Ray Hudson (@RayHudson) May 7, 2019

Liverpool sliding into the Champions League final like.. pic.twitter.com/OgnDm0nOgp — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) May 7, 2019

If you could rely on one player to never give up, who would it be? ‍♂️#UCL pic.twitter.com/7dtlMZQyKX — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 7, 2019

Messi against Liverpool at Camp Nou vs Messi at Anfield.

Barcahahahaha #LIVBAR pic.twitter.com/qMpWLF1lGT — Chief_Of_Sinners (@iam_six_) May 7, 2019

Messi before Liverpool vs Messi after Liverpool pic.twitter.com/yIJRkXbpHz — Ski (@alexxkarbowski) May 7, 2019

Messi in the first leg Vs Messi after 4-0 defeat to Liverpool #LIVBAR #LFCBarça pic.twitter.com/yNTDjBYxkN — Filipe Orlando (@MrFilipeOrlando) May 7, 2019

Liverpool: pic.twitter.com/4BWuP12aO3 — Footy Jokes (@FootballMemesCo) May 7, 2019

Liverpool's remarkable comeback against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League 2018-19 semi-final will be remembered for years to come. Liverpool overturned a massive 3-0 first-leg deficit to win 4-3 on aggregate and make their second straight Champions League final Two goals each from forward Divock Origi and halftime substitute Georginio Wijnaldum left Barcelona and perhaps the best player of all time Lionel Messi shocked to the core. Liverpool have a rich history of European comebacks and this one will be right up there with the rest.The Anfield performance by Liverpool on Tuesday night was the sheer definition of passion, belief and determination.Soon after the win, Liverpool's official Twitter handle posted, "WHAT A SPECIAL NIGHT!!! WE'RE GOING TO THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL!!"Barcelona, in the spirit of the game, replied to their tweet by writing "Congratulations."Twitter too erupted with reactions from around the sports world and sports fans following Liverpool's incredible victory.Reacting to Liverpool's win, head coach of NBA's Golden State Warriors, Steve Kerr wrote, "YOU'LL NEVER WALK ALONE!!!!!!!!!!!"Liverpool's injured talisman Mohamed Salah had walked into Anfield with his t-shirt reading 'Never Give Up'. His teammates heard him right and did not give up for even a second. They outworked Barcelona to snatch the victory.The loss also saw a lot of memes targetting Messi. For the little magician, this was a hit-and-miss performance after scoring a remarkable free-kick a week earlier.The epic win also led to some Game of Thrones reference.Liverpool will face the winner of Ajax and Tottenham in the Champions League final on June 1.