»
No Words: Twitter into Meltdown after Liverpool Stun Barcelona to Reach Champions League Final

UEFA Champions League: All over the world, people hailed Liverpool's incredible comeback victory against Barcelona to reach the final.

News18 Sports

Updated:May 8, 2019, 10:47 AM IST
Liverpool wrote a new chapter in their remarkable Champions League history. (Photo Credit: Liverpool FC)
Liverpool's remarkable comeback against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League 2018-19 semi-final will be remembered for years to come. Liverpool overturned a massive 3-0 first-leg deficit to win 4-3 on aggregate and make their second straight Champions League final.

Two goals each from forward Divock Origi and halftime substitute Georginio Wijnaldum left Barcelona and perhaps the best player of all time Lionel Messi shocked to the core. Liverpool have a rich history of European comebacks and this one will be right up there with the rest.

The Anfield performance by Liverpool on Tuesday night was the sheer definition of passion, belief and determination.

Soon after the win, Liverpool's official Twitter handle posted, "WHAT A SPECIAL NIGHT!!! WE'RE GOING TO THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL!!"


Barcelona, in the spirit of the game, replied to their tweet by writing "Congratulations."


Twitter too erupted with reactions from around the sports world and sports fans following Liverpool's incredible victory.

Reacting to Liverpool's win, head coach of NBA's Golden State Warriors, Steve Kerr wrote, "YOU'LL NEVER WALK ALONE!!!!!!!!!!!"





Liverpool's injured talisman Mohamed Salah had walked into Anfield with his t-shirt reading 'Never Give Up'. His teammates heard him right and did not give up for even a second. They outworked Barcelona to snatch the victory.


The loss also saw a lot of memes targetting Messi. For the little magician, this was a hit-and-miss performance after scoring a remarkable free-kick a week earlier.



The epic win also led to some Game of Thrones reference.




Liverpool will face the winner of Ajax and Tottenham in the Champions League final on June 1.

