No Words: Twitter into Meltdown after Liverpool Stun Barcelona to Reach Champions League Final
UEFA Champions League: All over the world, people hailed Liverpool's incredible comeback victory against Barcelona to reach the final.
Liverpool wrote a new chapter in their remarkable Champions League history. (Photo Credit: Liverpool FC)
Two goals each from forward Divock Origi and halftime substitute Georginio Wijnaldum left Barcelona and perhaps the best player of all time Lionel Messi shocked to the core. Liverpool have a rich history of European comebacks and this one will be right up there with the rest.
The Anfield performance by Liverpool on Tuesday night was the sheer definition of passion, belief and determination.
Soon after the win, Liverpool's official Twitter handle posted, "WHAT A SPECIAL NIGHT!!! WE'RE GOING TO THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL!!"
WHAT A SPECIAL NIGHT!!! WE'RE GOING TO THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL!! https://t.co/p9JxS3cfZS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 7, 2019
Barcelona, in the spirit of the game, replied to their tweet by writing "Congratulations."
Congratulations— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 7, 2019
Twitter too erupted with reactions from around the sports world and sports fans following Liverpool's incredible victory.
Reacting to Liverpool's win, head coach of NBA's Golden State Warriors, Steve Kerr wrote, "YOU'LL NEVER WALK ALONE!!!!!!!!!!!"
YOU'LL NEVER WALK ALONE!!!!!!!!!!!— Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) May 7, 2019
Wow!!!!! No words!!! What a game!!!! Incredible!!! #ynwa @LFC— Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) May 7, 2019
Congratulations magnificent #Liverpool fans & Klopp & his tremendous team who totally deserve the win,no fluke here #LiverpoolBarca. Barca lost 4-0 in Paris,3-0 v Juventus,3-0 in Rome & now this,4-0, by far the worst of the bunch...a hard rains a gonna fall now in Barcelona.— Ray Hudson (@RayHudson) May 7, 2019
Liverpool sliding into the Champions League final like.. pic.twitter.com/OgnDm0nOgp— Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) May 7, 2019
Liverpool's injured talisman Mohamed Salah had walked into Anfield with his t-shirt reading 'Never Give Up'. His teammates heard him right and did not give up for even a second. They outworked Barcelona to snatch the victory.
The message from @MoSalah is clear— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 7, 2019
If you could rely on one player to never give up, who would it be? ♂️#UCL pic.twitter.com/7dtlMZQyKX
The loss also saw a lot of memes targetting Messi. For the little magician, this was a hit-and-miss performance after scoring a remarkable free-kick a week earlier.
Messi against Liverpool at Camp Nou vs Messi at Anfield.— Chief_Of_Sinners (@iam_six_) May 7, 2019
Barcahahahaha #LIVBAR pic.twitter.com/qMpWLF1lGT
Messi before Liverpool vs Messi after Liverpool pic.twitter.com/yIJRkXbpHz— Ski (@alexxkarbowski) May 7, 2019
The epic win also led to some Game of Thrones reference.
Messi in the first leg Vs Messi after 4-0 defeat to Liverpool #LIVBAR #LFCBarça pic.twitter.com/yNTDjBYxkN— Filipe Orlando (@MrFilipeOrlando) May 7, 2019
Liverpool fans before the game vs Liverpool fans right now.#LIVBAR#Liverpool pic.twitter.com/yRLZp9rLzq— VogueTV (@thevoguetv) May 7, 2019
What do we say to Champions League elimination?— Footy Jokes (@FootballMemesCo) May 7, 2019
Liverpool: pic.twitter.com/4BWuP12aO3
Liverpool will face the winner of Ajax and Tottenham in the Champions League final on June 1.
