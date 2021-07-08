CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News»Football»Twitter Reactions: Fans Erupt in Joy as England Enter First Ever Euro Final
1-MIN READ

Twitter Reactions: Fans Erupt in Joy as England Enter First Ever Euro Final

Will England create history? (AFP Photo)

Contrasting emotions on Twitter as England edge ahead of Denmark to make Euro 2020 final.

England fans are dreaming after their team’s 2-1 win over Denmark that paved the way for their first ever Euro final where they are to meet Italy on Sunday. Gareth Southgate’s men conceded a goal to fall behind before an own goal allowed them parity in the contest which headed into extra-time.

And then Raheem Sterling won a controversial penalty which Harry Kane put inside the back of the next on rebound after Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel had saved his initial effort.

It was ecstasy for England fans but Danish fans were left heartbroken resulting in contrasting reactions on Twitter.

England fans know the heartbreak of losing a semifinal. At the 2018 FIFA World Cup, England made it to the last-four stage where Croatia upstaged them 2-1 in extra time.

This time around though, they were on the other side of a similar scoreline and the result was their first ever appearance in a major international tournament in 55 years.

first published:July 08, 2021, 11:29 IST