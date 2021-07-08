Twitter Reactions: Fans Erupt in Joy as England Enter First Ever Euro Final

England fans are dreaming after their team’s 2-1 win over Denmark that paved the way for their first ever Euro final where they are to meet Italy on Sunday. Gareth Southgate’s men conceded a goal to fall behind before an own goal allowed them parity in the contest which headed into extra-time.

And then Raheem Sterling won a controversial penalty which Harry Kane put inside the back of the next on rebound after Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel had saved his initial effort.

It was ecstasy for England fans but Danish fans were left heartbroken resulting in contrasting reactions on Twitter.

WE HAVE DONE ITI have never witnessed #England in a major football final.I am seriously going to take tonight and take this all in. I can’t believe it.It has been a long time coming.I could cry right now.⚽️ #ENG #englandvdenmark #EURO2020 #ItsComingHome— Karl Compton (@karljcompton) July 7, 2021

There’s no other man of the match than Goalie, Schmeical. He did everything he could.#englandvdenmark#ENGDEN pic.twitter.com/g9gD2c6MvS — @okrotesblog.com (@okrote4real) July 7, 2021

England probably deserve to be ahead but that’s an absolutely disgraceful penalty decision. Blood sweat and tears from every Danish player and there’s someone in a room in their jocks looking back at that for VAR that thinks that’s a pen.#Itsdivinghome #englandvdenmark #DENENG pic.twitter.com/UhGWn5fmw9— Rambo! (@_rambo2op__) July 7, 2021

Foden’s reaction epitomises what that goal meant to every English supporter and player #englandvdenmark #ENG #ENGDEN pic.twitter.com/9IIypazBPe— Mark James (@markjamestattoo) July 7, 2021

England fans know the heartbreak of losing a semifinal. At the 2018 FIFA World Cup, England made it to the last-four stage where Croatia upstaged them 2-1 in extra time.

This time around though, they were on the other side of a similar scoreline and the result was their first ever appearance in a major international tournament in 55 years.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here