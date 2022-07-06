Twitter Reacts as Europa League Unintentionally Trolls Manchester United

The official Twitter account of the UEFA Europa League unintentionally trolled Manchester United as the side reported for pre-season. The majority of United’s first-team squad reported back for club duty on Monday, with captain Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes being the first ones to start their pre-season training.

On social media, the Red Devils shared photos of their players returning to training, including Raphael Varane, Alex Telles, and Bruno Fernandes.

Europa League’s official Twitter account reshared a photo of Fernandes with the caption, “Pre-season starts now.”

The seemingly innocuous post from the Europa League featuring United’s midfield maestro was perceived by many football fans as trolling. Fans doubted the league’s intentions and came up with some witty tweets.

One of the fans also took a dig at United’s talisman Cristiano Ronaldo who reportedly wants to move away from Old Trafford as he wants to play in the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United finished sixth in the Premier League, six points behind Arsenal, and failed to qualify for the Champions League. Rivals Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham will represent the English contingent in the UCL.

United had a dismal season in the Champions League, falling to Atletico Madrid in the last 16 round. They will be returning to the Europa League after reaching the finals in the 2021 season.

Erik ten Hag has been appointed as the new head coach of Manchester United. He will be entrusted to reform the club and acquire major silverware for the Red Devils.

United have already made their first transfer of the summer after they signed Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia for £14.7 million. Christian Eriksen has also been signed as a free agent and will bolster the United mid-field.

With a potential exit of Ronaldo from the club, the Red Devils will be on the lookout for a new talisman to lead the frontline.

