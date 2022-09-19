'Two Decades is A Bit of A Wait'- Sunil Chhetri Expresses Joy After Maiden Durand Cup Win

India football captain Sunil Chhetri has added another feather to his cap as his side, Bengaluru FC (BFC) lifted the maiden Durand Cup on Sunday (September 18). After lifting the trophy, Chhetri took to Instagram to express his happiness and said that it might have been a long wait of two decades, but it was worth doing it in the jersey of Bangalore.

“Two decades is a bit of a wait, but if it meant doing it in the blue of Bengaluru, then it was worth every season of trying. Durand Cup Champions – would have been a shame if an Army kid playing football professionally never had the chance to say this. Come on, BFC!” wrote Chhetri.

Chhetri-led BFC won the match with the help of Siva Sakthi and Brazilian Alan Costa’s goals. Apuia got the lone goal for Mumbai City FC (MCFC) and thus went down to the maiden title holders.

Chhetri himself got a couple of golden opportunities to score in the Durand final, once in the 69th minute, when his left-footed strike missed the target and then again in the 87th when he was one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but both the times he missed it quite closely.

Chhetri is undoubtedly one of the most successful player in Indian football and with Durand Cup trophy in his cabinet, he has now taken his achievements a step forward. He has represented India in 129 games.

His goal scoring record in the Indian jersey is one of the highest in the world, and currently stands third in the list of active footballers with 84 international goals to his name. He is only behind the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi who have 117 and 86 goals respectively.

The Indian captain is also a four-time I-League winner, once with Dempo, Churchill Brothers and twice with his current club Bengaluru FC. The player has also won the Indian Super League, Super Cup once in his career.

