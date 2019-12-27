Two Fans Arrested for Racism During English Third-tier Football Match
Two fans of Doncaster were arrested for racism during a match at Peterborough.
Doncaster and Peterborough (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Peterborough: Two fans of English third-tier club Doncaster were arrested on suspicion of racism during a match at Peterborough on Thursday.
Peterborough, which announced the arrests in the away end, said it was working with Doncaster and police on the incident.
Doncaster said it would issue a "substantial club ban" for anyone involved in racist conduct, and would require them to undergo "educational actions" before being allowed into games again.
"As a club we abhor racism in any form," said Doncaster, which won the League One match 3-0.
The incident comes as Premier League club Tottenham continues to search for the perpetrators of racial abuse reported by Chelsea defender Antonio Ruediger in a game on Sunday. A Chelsea fan was arrested at the same game on suspicion of racially abusing Tottenham forward Son Heung-min.
The Professional Footballers' Association has called for a government-led inquiry into racism in English football.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- You Can Now Recharge FASTags Using The BHIM App: Here is How it Works
- Restricted Entries, Tickets Not Free Anymore: Many Real Kashmir FC Fans Return Dejected
- Not Quite Cristiano Ronaldo Jumping Levels Yet But Working On It: Marcus Rashford After Scoring Headed Goal
- Tossing It Out: This Town Which Banned Throwing Snowballs May Get Rid of Law
- Google Pay Stamps Are Back! Collect These 7 Stamps And Win up to Rs 2020