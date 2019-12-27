Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Two Fans Arrested for Racism During English Third-tier Football Match

Two fans of Doncaster were arrested for racism during a match at Peterborough.

Associated Press

December 27, 2019, 12:16 PM IST
Two Fans Arrested for Racism During English Third-tier Football Match
Doncaster and Peterborough (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Peterborough: Two fans of English third-tier club Doncaster were arrested on suspicion of racism during a match at Peterborough on Thursday.

Peterborough, which announced the arrests in the away end, said it was working with Doncaster and police on the incident.

Doncaster said it would issue a "substantial club ban" for anyone involved in racist conduct, and would require them to undergo "educational actions" before being allowed into games again.

"As a club we abhor racism in any form," said Doncaster, which won the League One match 3-0.

The incident comes as Premier League club Tottenham continues to search for the perpetrators of racial abuse reported by Chelsea defender Antonio Ruediger in a game on Sunday. A Chelsea fan was arrested at the same game on suspicion of racially abusing Tottenham forward Son Heung-min.

The Professional Footballers' Association has called for a government-led inquiry into racism in English football.

