Two Tottenham Hotspur Players Positive for Covid-19: Reports

Two Tottenham players have tested positive for Covid-19 and will be sidelined from Sunday’s trip to Newcastle, British media claimed on Friday.

Both men, who trained with the squad on Thursday, were shown to have contracted the virus after tests in the last 24 hours, the Press Association reported.

The two unnamed players must now isolate for 10 days keeping them out of Sunday’s game at St James’ Park, a Europa Conference League match against Vitesse Arnhem and a London derby at West Ham next weekend.

Earlier Friday, Tottenham coach Nuno Espirito Santo admitted that he has been left with “huge issues" following the latest international break.

“After the international break there are always huge issues that happen. We have problems but I will not say before the game," he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.