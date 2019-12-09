U-17 Football Meet to Determine Where Indian Women's Team Stands: Coach

Mumbai: The coach of U-17 women Indian football team, Thomas Dennerby, on Monday said his players were good and they have been working hard ahead of the three-nation tournament, which begins here on Friday.

He also said the tournament was a good platform to judge where his team stands at the moment.

"It is a very exciting time. It has been good to start learning about the players both on and off the pitch. So far from what I've seen, I can say that the girls are very good and have been working very hard.

"Of course, there are things we need to develop and work on -- and that is the reason we are here," Dennerby was quoted as saying in a release issued by the All India Football Federation.

The U-17 Women's Football Tournament 2019 will be held from December 13-19 where India is set to face Sweden and Thailand.

The U-17 team arrived in the megapolis on Monday.

This tournament will also be a first for Dennerby after he took charge in November.

Given the quality of the opposition side, Dennerby said the matches will be a "nice start" to understand where the team stands.

"We hope to have a good tournament. It is exciting to play friendlies against good opponents and it will be a nice start to see where we are at the moment.

"It will also tell us the areas of the game where we need to work on, the 60-year-old added.

