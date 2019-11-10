U-17 Women's Championship 2019 to Commence from November 11 in Kalyani

Aimed at helping India select players for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020, the Hero U-17 Women's Championship 2019, organised by Football Sports Development Limited and Reliance Foundation, will get underway in Kalyani, West Bengal from Monday.

The tournament was announced earlier this year by FSDL chairperson Nita Ambani while addressing the Indian Super League (ISL) club owners' meet, which was also attended by All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel.

The seven-day tournament will have four teams competing against each other. The four teams -- .

A total of 73 players will be pitted against each other as part of the four teams, with each team having a five-member support staff consisting of a head coach, assistant coach, goakeeper coach, physio and team manager.

Coached by India's national U-19 women's team coach, Alex Ambrose, the Lionesses will certainly pose a threat to the other teams along with a great learning experience.

Cheetahs are expected to be boosted by Indian football legend and Arjuna Awardee, Oinam Bembem Devi. There will be no lack of experience and expertise as Tigresses and Panthers will be coached by former U-14 women's team coach Priya PV and former India national team member Subhash Chakraborty.

Organised under the aegis of the All India Football Federation, the tournament final will be played between the top two sides on Sunday, November 17.

Here are all the squads:

Lionesses squad:

Goalkeepers: Manju Ganjhu, Adrija Sarkhel;

Defenders: Purnima Kumari, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Kritina Devi Thounaojam, Kiran, Daisy Crasto;

Midfielders: Astam Oraon, Priyangka Devi Naorem, Priyanka Sujeesh Pottekkat, Poonam, Sunita Munda, Babina Devi Lisham;

Forwards: Shilky Devi Hemam, Mariyammal Balamurugan, Sumati Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Sai Sankhe.

Head Coach: Alex Ambrose

Tigeresses squad:

Goalkeepers: Manisha, Lavanya Nithiyanandam, Tanu;

Defenders: Nisha, Naketa, Lhingneilam Kipgen, Mekola Devi, Jyoti Kumari, Linda Chanu Heirangkhongjam;

Midfielders: Martina Thokchom, Anju, Nitu Linda, Amisha Baxla, Aveka Singh;

Forwards: Karen Estrocio, Manisha Naik

Head Coach: Priya PV

Panthers squad:

Goalkeepers: Tanvi Mavani, Anjali Barke;

Defenders: Ruthy Lalrinmawii, Shilpaben Revabhai Thakur, Anamika. D, Theerthalakshmi. E, Sudha Tirkey, Sangeeta Das, Antrika;

Midfielders: L Rejiya, Shubhangi Satish Singh, Megna. A, Gladys Zonunsangi, Clency Miranda;

Forwards: Sreelakshmi.A, Laxmi Mandavi, Lalnunsiami, Sanika Patil, Pristy C.A, Rajat

Head Coach: Subhash Chakraborty

Cheetahs squad:

Goalkeepers: Anshika, Vruddhi Raisinghani;

Defenders: Reet Kashyap, Saraswati Kumari, W Thoibi, K. Durga, Kamna, Ritu;

Midfielders: Sanfida Nongrum, Kago Assung , Arya V, PC Lalhmingmawii, Madhubala Alawe, Dristi Pant;

Forwards: Sunalinda Lawren, Priyanka Kashyap, Malavika P, Flani Costa, Harmilan Kaur

Head Coach: Oinam Bembem Devi

(With PTI inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.