Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
2-min read

U-17 Women's Championship: Priyanka Pottekkat Shines as Lionesses Crush Panthers 3-0 in 1st Game

U-17 Women's Championship: Lynda Kom Serto and Priyanka Sujeesh Pottekkat scored in Lionesses' 3-0 win over Panthers.

News18 Sports

Updated:November 11, 2019, 9:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
U-17 Women's Championship: Priyanka Pottekkat Shines as Lionesses Crush Panthers 3-0 in 1st Game
Priyanka (3rd from right) shone in Lionesses' victory. (Photo Credit: @IndSuperLeague)

New Delhi: Lionesses began their U-17 Women's Championship campaign with an emphatic win over the Panthers in Kalyani, West Bengal on Monday with their midfielder Priyanka Sujeesh Pottekkat standing out.

Sudha Tirkey's own goal and goals from forward Lynda Kom Serto and Priyanka meant Alex Ambrose's Lionesses crushed Subhash Chakraborty's Panthers 3-0 in the first game of the one-week tournament.

The tournament is aimed at helping India select players for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020.

Lionesses was clearly the better team in the match as they troubled the Panthers defence throughout the match and could have ended up with more goals than they actually scored.

Their forward Sumati Kumari and midfielder Sunita Munda performed excellent on the two wings to find spaces at the back incessantly to leave the Panthers' central defence in tatters.

The Panthers were unable to cover up on the wings and Sumati and Sunita got behind their central defenders time and again to create a number of opportunities.

After the initial bit of possession, Panthers' captain Sudha turned Sunita's cross into her own net to give Lionesses the lead. While it was fortune that gave Lionesses their first goal, there was nothing fortunate about the other two.

In the 35th minute, the Panthers' keeper tried to pass the ball to her left back but Priyanka, who was pressing up high, managed to intercept the ball. She showed good control to dribble past a defender and passed the ball in the middle, where Lynda lobbed the ball in.

Lionesses' control over the ball was much better than the Panthers, who were unable to keep the ball for long and were guilty of wayward passes that hurt their cause even more.

The Lionesses went into the break with a comfortable 2-0 lead but showed no signs of slowing down in the second half as well.

Lionesses' forward line and attacking midfielders played a few good one-twos but the finish eluded them until the 73rd minute when Priyanka got a well-deserved goal.

Priyanka received the ball near the half line and moved up and played a passed to her right. She quickly got behind the defender, who was trying to close her down but lost her focus when the pass was made, and received the ball back. She took a couple of touches to control and ball and move closer to the goal and then slotted the ball into the right bottom corner.

In the 89th minute, Lionesses had a glorious chance to extend their lead and Priyanka flicked a brilliant ball to the far post but no one could head the ball in.

Lionesses will next play against Bembem Devi's Cheetahs at 7.30PM on Wednesday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram