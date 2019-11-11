U-17 Women's Championship: Where to Watch Live Telecast, Match Timings, Team Details
U-17 Women's Championship: Four teams -- Panthers, Tigresses, Lionesses and Cheetahs -- play against each other from November 11-17.
U-17 Women's Championship begins on November 11. (Photo Credit: ISL)
A four-team U-17 Women's Championship is taking place in Kalyani, West Bengal, starting on Monday. Organised by Football Sports Development Limited and Reliance Foundation, the tournament is aimed at helping India select players for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020.
There are four teams competing in the tournament, namely Panthers, Tigresses, Lionesses and Cheetahs. The matches will take place in a round-robin format before the final is played between the top two teams.
A total of 73 players will be pitted against each other as part of the four teams, with each team having a five-member support staff consisting of a head coach, assistant coach, goakeeper coach, physio and team manager.
The final of the tournament will be played on November 17, Sunday.
Here are all the teams and their coaching staff:
LIONESSES:
Goalkeepers: Manju Ganjhu, Adrija Sarkhel;
Defenders: Purnima Kumari, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Kritina Devi Thounaojam, Kiran, Daisy Crasto;
Midfielders: Astam Oraon, Priyangka Devi Naorem, Priyanka Sujeesh Pottekkat, Poonam, Sunita Munda, Babina Devi Lisham;
Forwards: Shilky Devi Hemam, Mariyammal Balamurugan, Sumati Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Sai Sankhe.
Head Coach: Alex Ambrose
TIGERESSES:
Goalkeepers: Manisha, Lavanya Nithiyanandam, Tanu;
Defenders: Nisha, Naketa, Lhingneilam Kipgen, Mekola Devi, Jyoti Kumari, Linda Chanu Heirangkhongjam;
Midfielders: Martina Thokchom, Anju, Nitu Linda, Amisha Baxla, Aveka Singh;
Forwards: Karen Estrocio, Manisha Naik
Head Coach: Priya PV
PANTHERS:
Goalkeepers: Tanvi Mavani, Anjali Barke;
Defenders: Ruthy Lalrinmawii, Shilpaben Revabhai Thakur, Anamika. D, Theerthalakshmi. E, Sudha Tirkey, Sangeeta Das, Antrika;
Midfielders: L Rejiya, Shubhangi Satish Singh, Megna. A, Gladys Zonunsangi, Clency Miranda;
Forwards: Sreelakshmi.A, Laxmi Mandavi, Lalnunsiami, Sanika Patil, Pristy C.A, Rajat
Head Coach: Subhash Chakraborty
CHEETAHS:
Goalkeepers: Anshika, Vruddhi Raisinghani;
Defenders: Reet Kashyap, Saraswati Kumari, W Thoibi, K. Durga, Kamna, Ritu;
Midfielders: Sanfida Nongrum, Kago Assung , Arya V, PC Lalhmingmawii, Madhubala Alawe, Dristi Pant;
Forwards: Sunalinda Lawren, Priyanka Kashyap, Malavika P, Flani Costa, Harmilan Kaur
Head Coach: Oinam Bembem Devi
When and where to watch all the matches?
All the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The matches will be live streamed on hotstar.com and Hotstar app for premium users.
Here is the full schedule of the matches:
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Google Acquisition Of Fitbit Raises Concerns About Data Privacy
-
Thursday 07 November , 2019 HiBy R3 Review: A Hi-Fi Music Player That Does the Job Without Breaking the Bank
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 HP ZBook Studio X360 G5 Review: A Premium Workstation That's Overkill For Most
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 was Out of My Comfort Zone, Says Tehseen Poonawalla
- WhatsApp is Killing The Battery on Android Phones, OnePlus Phones Seem Worst Hit
- People's Choice Awards: Avengers Endgame Best Movie, Stranger Things Best Show
- BCCI Plans Significant Changes to Key Lodha Reforms at AGM on December 1
- Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Stadium Before Final Whistle after Being Substituted