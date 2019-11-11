Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

U-17 Women's Championship: Where to Watch Live Telecast, Match Timings, Team Details

U-17 Women's Championship: Four teams -- Panthers, Tigresses, Lionesses and Cheetahs -- play against each other from November 11-17.

News18 Sports

Updated:November 11, 2019, 5:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
U-17 Women's Championship: Where to Watch Live Telecast, Match Timings, Team Details
U-17 Women's Championship begins on November 11. (Photo Credit: ISL)

A four-team U-17 Women's Championship is taking place in Kalyani, West Bengal, starting on Monday. Organised by Football Sports Development Limited and Reliance Foundation, the tournament is aimed at helping India select players for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020.

There are four teams competing in the tournament, namely Panthers, Tigresses, Lionesses and Cheetahs. The matches will take place in a round-robin format before the final is played between the top two teams.

A total of 73 players will be pitted against each other as part of the four teams, with each team having a five-member support staff consisting of a head coach, assistant coach, goakeeper coach, physio and team manager.

The final of the tournament will be played on November 17, Sunday.

Here are all the teams and their coaching staff:

LIONESSES:

Goalkeepers: Manju Ganjhu, Adrija Sarkhel;

Defenders: Purnima Kumari, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Kritina Devi Thounaojam, Kiran, Daisy Crasto;

Midfielders: Astam Oraon, Priyangka Devi Naorem, Priyanka Sujeesh Pottekkat, Poonam, Sunita Munda, Babina Devi Lisham;

Forwards: Shilky Devi Hemam, Mariyammal Balamurugan, Sumati Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Sai Sankhe.

Head Coach: Alex Ambrose

TIGERESSES:

Goalkeepers: Manisha, Lavanya Nithiyanandam, Tanu;

Defenders: Nisha, Naketa, Lhingneilam Kipgen, Mekola Devi, Jyoti Kumari, Linda Chanu Heirangkhongjam;

Midfielders: Martina Thokchom, Anju, Nitu Linda, Amisha Baxla, Aveka Singh;

Forwards: Karen Estrocio, Manisha Naik

Head Coach: Priya PV

PANTHERS:

Goalkeepers: Tanvi Mavani, Anjali Barke;

Defenders: Ruthy Lalrinmawii, Shilpaben Revabhai Thakur, Anamika. D, Theerthalakshmi. E, Sudha Tirkey, Sangeeta Das, Antrika;

Midfielders: L Rejiya, Shubhangi Satish Singh, Megna. A, Gladys Zonunsangi, Clency Miranda;

Forwards: Sreelakshmi.A, Laxmi Mandavi, Lalnunsiami, Sanika Patil, Pristy C.A, Rajat

Head Coach: Subhash Chakraborty

CHEETAHS:

Goalkeepers: Anshika, Vruddhi Raisinghani;

Defenders: Reet Kashyap, Saraswati Kumari, W Thoibi, K. Durga, Kamna, Ritu;

Midfielders: Sanfida Nongrum, Kago Assung , Arya V, PC Lalhmingmawii, Madhubala Alawe, Dristi Pant;

Forwards: Sunalinda Lawren, Priyanka Kashyap, Malavika P, Flani Costa, Harmilan Kaur

Head Coach: Oinam Bembem Devi

When and where to watch all the matches?

All the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The matches will be live streamed on hotstar.com and Hotstar app for premium users.

Here is the full schedule of the matches:

U-17 Women's Championship Time Table

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram