U-17 Women's Championship: Where to Watch Live Telecast, Match Timings, Team Details

A four-team U-17 Women's Championship is taking place in Kalyani, West Bengal, starting on Monday. Organised by Football Sports Development Limited and Reliance Foundation, the tournament is aimed at helping India select players for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020.

There are four teams competing in the tournament, namely Panthers, Tigresses, Lionesses and Cheetahs. The matches will take place in a round-robin format before the final is played between the top two teams.

A total of 73 players will be pitted against each other as part of the four teams, with each team having a five-member support staff consisting of a head coach, assistant coach, goakeeper coach, physio and team manager.

The final of the tournament will be played on November 17, Sunday.

Here are all the teams and their coaching staff:

LIONESSES:

Goalkeepers: Manju Ganjhu, Adrija Sarkhel;

Defenders: Purnima Kumari, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Kritina Devi Thounaojam, Kiran, Daisy Crasto;

Midfielders: Astam Oraon, Priyangka Devi Naorem, Priyanka Sujeesh Pottekkat, Poonam, Sunita Munda, Babina Devi Lisham;

Forwards: Shilky Devi Hemam, Mariyammal Balamurugan, Sumati Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Sai Sankhe.

Head Coach: Alex Ambrose

TIGERESSES:

Goalkeepers: Manisha, Lavanya Nithiyanandam, Tanu;

Defenders: Nisha, Naketa, Lhingneilam Kipgen, Mekola Devi, Jyoti Kumari, Linda Chanu Heirangkhongjam;

Midfielders: Martina Thokchom, Anju, Nitu Linda, Amisha Baxla, Aveka Singh;

Forwards: Karen Estrocio, Manisha Naik

Head Coach: Priya PV

PANTHERS:

Goalkeepers: Tanvi Mavani, Anjali Barke;

Defenders: Ruthy Lalrinmawii, Shilpaben Revabhai Thakur, Anamika. D, Theerthalakshmi. E, Sudha Tirkey, Sangeeta Das, Antrika;

Midfielders: L Rejiya, Shubhangi Satish Singh, Megna. A, Gladys Zonunsangi, Clency Miranda;

Forwards: Sreelakshmi.A, Laxmi Mandavi, Lalnunsiami, Sanika Patil, Pristy C.A, Rajat

Head Coach: Subhash Chakraborty

CHEETAHS:

Goalkeepers: Anshika, Vruddhi Raisinghani;

Defenders: Reet Kashyap, Saraswati Kumari, W Thoibi, K. Durga, Kamna, Ritu;

Midfielders: Sanfida Nongrum, Kago Assung , Arya V, PC Lalhmingmawii, Madhubala Alawe, Dristi Pant;

Forwards: Sunalinda Lawren, Priyanka Kashyap, Malavika P, Flani Costa, Harmilan Kaur

Head Coach: Oinam Bembem Devi

When and where to watch all the matches?

All the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The matches will be live streamed on hotstar.com and Hotstar app for premium users.

Here is the full schedule of the matches:

