Home » News » Football » U-17 Youth Cup 2022-23: Sudeva Delhi FC, Chennaiyin FC Book Semifinals Spots
1-MIN READ

U-17 Youth Cup 2022-23: Sudeva Delhi FC, Chennaiyin FC Book Semifinals Spots

IANS

Last Updated: January 26, 2023, 23:22 IST

Hyderabad, India

Sudeva Delhi U-17 Team (IANS)

Sudeva Delhi U-17 Team (IANS)

Chennaiyin FC's U-17 team secured a semifinal spot with a 3-0 victory over Muthoot FC while Sudeva edged out Zinc FA 2-1

Sudeva Delhi FC and Chennaiyin FC beat Zinc Football Academy and Muthoot Football Academy, respectively, at the Deccan Arena on Thursday to book their spots in the U-17 Youth Cup semi-finals.

With the quarter-finals stage now over, the semi-finals are set to get underway on Friday when Himalayan FC Kinnaur will take on Classic Football Academy.

The second semi-final between Sudeva Delhi FC and Chennaiyin FC will take place on Saturday. Both matches will be played at the Deccan Arena.

ALSO READ| India U-17 Men’s Football Team to Play Qatari Friendlies in February

Sudeva Delhi FC vs Zinc FA (2-1)

It was a tightly-contested affair between Sudeva Delhi and Zinc FA, as the former took the lead through Laltinlen Haokip in the 14th minute. While Zinc mounted a comeback and drew level a minute after the hour mark through substitute Mohammed Kaif, a late penalty did them in.

Sudeva forward Ramesh Chhetri converted the penalty in the 82nd minute to take his side into the semis.

Chennaiyin FC vs Muthoot FA (3-0)

In a clash between two sides from the southern reaches of the country, Chennaiyin came away with a commanding victory against Muthoot FA. Forward Makakmayum Daniyal scored in the first half injury time to give his side the lead ahead of the breather.

Captain Prakadeswaran S doubled the lead in the 65th before substitute Lalthapuia secured the 3-0 victory in added time.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. chennaiyin fc
  2. Sudeva Delhi FC
first published:January 26, 2023, 23:22 IST
last updated:January 26, 2023, 23:22 IST
