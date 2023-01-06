U-17 Youth Cup Knockout Rounds to Kick-off From January 23

The Round of 16 Draw for the U-17 Youth Cup was conducted at the Football House in New Delhi on Friday, January 6, 2023, after the end of all the Group Stage matches earlier the same day.

The draw was conducted by AIFF Secretary General Dr Shaji Prabhakaran, Treasurer Mr Kipa Ajay, and Deputy Secretary General Mr Sunando Dhar.

The Knockout Rounds of the Hero U-17 Youth Cup are set to be held at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad, where 16 teams will fight it out for the top prize from January 23 onwards; the Final will be held on January 31.

A total of 49 teams had taken part in the Hero U-17 Youth Cup Group Stage, where they were split into 10 groups. Garhwal FC, Techtro Swades United FC, Sreenidi Deccan FC, Rajasthan United FC, Muthoot Football Academy, Minerva Punjab FC, Classic Football Academy, Punjab State FA U-17 Team, Sudeva Delhi FC, and Zinc Football Academy qualified as the 10 group winners. Meanwhile, KR Football Leaders Club, Gandhinagar FC, Odisha FC, Corbett FC, Himalayan FC Kinnaur, and Chennaiyin FC have made it to the Round of 16 as the six best second-placed teams.

AIFF Secretary General Dr Shaji Prabhakaran said, “The Knockout Rounds of the Hero U-17 Youth Cup is upon us, and we have seen some really competitive games so far. All the teams have witnessed great competition and some great talents in this tournament.

“My best wishes to all the teams that will travel to Hyderabad for the Knockout rounds. With your great work, we will see a brighter future for Indian Football. We can’t wait to see some elite level talent that will make India proud in the future,” he said.

Round of 16 Fixtures:

January 23: Gandhinagar FC vs Techtro Swades United FC

January 23: Himalayan FC Kinnaur vs Rajasthan United FC

January 23: KR Football Leaders vs Punjab State FA U-17

January 23: Classic Football Academy vs Minerva Academy FC

January 24: Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC

January 24: Corbett FC vs Zinc Football Academy

January 24: Chennaiyin FC vs Garhwal FC

January 24: Odisha FC vs Muthoot Football Academy

Quarterfinals:

January 25: Ro16 1 Winners vs Ro16 2 Winners

January 25: Ro16 3 Winners vs Ro16 4 Winners

January 26: Ro16 5 Winners vs Ro16 6 Winners

January 26: Ro16 7 Winners vs Ro16 8 Winners

Semifinals:

January 27: QF1 Winners vs QF2 Winners

January 28: QF3 Winners vs QF4 Winners

Final:

January 31: SF1 Winners vs SF2 Winners

